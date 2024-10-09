Recorded Future Unveils AI-Driven Enhancements to Combat Ransomware Threats with Real-Time Intelligence

AI-Powered Threat Intelligence Delivers Enhanced Visibility, Faster Detection, and Proactive Response Across the Entire Ransomware Lifecycle

BOSTON, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Recorded Future , the world's largest threat intelligence company, today announced new industry-first ransomware detection capabilities to proactively address threats across the entire attack lifecycle. These capabilities provide real-time visibility into the most pressing and unique risks facing organizations, including ransomware group operations and targeted victims within their specific ecosystems. Powered by Recorded Future AI, organizations receive automated, customized ransomware intelligence with AI-driven reporting, providing timely, actionable insights as an extension of their security teams.

Ransomware continues to rank as the top cybersecurity threat, with attacks rising over 70% in 2023 and $1 billion paid in ransoms. Attackers are shifting further from simple data encryption to more sophisticated extortion tactics, forcing organizations to deal with financial losses, operational disruptions, and reputational damage. Despite major investments in cybersecurity, early detection continues to be a challenge, leaving networks exposed to ransomware. Recorded Future strengthens defenses in areas where EDR, MFA, and other detection tools fall short, providing critical coverage for more complete protection. To address these issues, Recorded Future is enhancing its existing capabilities to offer more comprehensive visibility, real-time insights, and early-stage threat detection through new features:

Ransomware Risk Profiles: Organizations can now monitor customized ransomware risk profiles that offer an end-to-end view of ransomware exposure, that are specific to their organization, helping to identify vulnerabilities and potential attack surface risks early. This empowers security teams to prioritize action and address threats before they escalate.

Victimology & Actor Insights: Recorded Future provides real-time insights into ransomware groups' activities, their victims, and targeted sectors such as specific industries, geographies, or supply chains. These insights are based on MITRE ATT&CK mappings and deep research from Recorded Future's Insikt Group, enabling security teams to better understand threat actor operations and make proactive defense decisions.

AI-Generated Reporting: With the power of Recorded Future AI, organizations can now automatically generate detailed, audience-specific ransomware intelligence reports. These reports provide leadership and security teams with timely, actionable insights, reducing manual effort and accelerating decision-making.

"Recorded Future's AI-powered Intelligence Cloud allows us to take a proactive stance to combating ransomware actors. With Recorded Future's Threat Intelligence module we will be able to produce reports using AI Reporting with actionable insights on the highest priority threats to inform stakeholders across the organization. This will help us know how to best protect our organization, and increase our resilience." – Jeremy Miller, Cyber Threat Intelligence Analyst, Nelnet

Ransomware attacks represent a complex and evolving challenge for organizations today. Despite extensive investments in detection tools, security teams often lack the visibility and early detection needed to thwart attacks. Recorded Future's enhanced Threat Intelligence Module provides organizations with comprehensive visibility across the ransomware lifecycle, empowering them to take a proactive approach to defending against ransomware thereby improving resilience, and mitigating the financial, operational, and reputational damage caused by these attacks.

"While proactive defense and resilience to ransomware attacks are achievable with the right intelligence, an AI-driven approach puts security teams ahead of their adversaries' next move. We've looked at the ransomware lifecycle and applied Recorded Future AI, combined with our threat intelligence and client telemetry, to create a single source of truth, defeating ransomware early for each one of our clients." – Dr. Christopher Ahlberg, Co-founder and CEO, Recorded Future

About Recorded Future

Recorded Future is the world's largest threat intelligence company. Recorded Future's Intelligence Cloud provides end-to-end intelligence across adversaries, infrastructure, and targets. Indexing the internet across the open web, dark web, and technical sources, Recorded Future provides real-time visibility into an expanding attack surface and threat landscape, empowering clients to act with speed and confidence to reduce risk and securely drive business forward. Headquartered in Boston with offices and employees around the world, Recorded Future works with over 1,800 businesses and government organizations across more than 75 countries to provide real-time, unbiased and actionable intelligence. Learn more at recordedfuture.com .

