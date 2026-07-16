RedBox Storage Completes Portfolio Acquisition, Expanding Hong Kong Footprint with Doubled Operating Network

HONG KONG, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RedBox Storage ("RedBox"), a premier professional storage operator in Hong Kong, today announced the completion of a portfolio acquisition comprising 17 strata assets across the city. The transaction immediately doubles RedBox's self-storage network, bringing its total operating footprint to 16 locations across Hong Kong, and extends RedBox's presence into new submarkets, including Hung Hom, Shek Mun and Kwai Chung.

RedBox Storage has acquired 17 strata assets across Hong Kong, expanding its network to 16 operating locations.

The acquisition increases RedBox's total portfolio gross floor area (GFA) by 25% to nearly 500,000 square feet. It also reflects RedBox's confidence in the long-term demand for professionally managed storage solutions in Hong Kong, supported by space constraints, dense urban living and the evolving needs of households and businesses. The remaining strata assets will undergo asset enhancement initiatives as part of RedBox's phased portfolio integration and growth strategy. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Backed by leading global investment firm Brookfield, RedBox leverages institutional-grade real estate expertise to support long-term stability, disciplined asset management and operational excellence in a supply-constrained market.

"This expansion marks a significant milestone for RedBox and reinforces our long-term commitment to Hong Kong," said Benny Chung, Chief Executive Officer of RedBox Storage. "RedBox has an established and stabilised operating portfolio, which has continued to demonstrate resilient demand and consistent performance. Our customers have diverse storage requirements — from personal belongings to inventory for a growing business. With an expanded network and services spanning self-storage, managed warehouse space, and door-to-door valet storage, we are positioned to serve those needs as a one-stop-shop trusted provider."

About RedBox Storage

Acquired by Brookfield in 2022, RedBox Storage is a premier storage specialist in Hong Kong, providing flexible storage solutions for individuals and businesses. The company operates 16 locations across Hong Kong, with services spanning self-storage, managed warehouse space and door-to-door valet storage. With a focus on innovation, service quality and customer experience, RedBox helps customers make room for what matters most. For more information, visit www.redboxstorage.com.hk

SOURCE RedBox Storage