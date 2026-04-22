Schaeffler and VinDynamics sign strategic partnership to advance technologies for humanoid Robots

Schaeffler and VinDynamics sign a strategic partnership to foster joint research and technology development for advancing humanoid robotics

Combining strengths for innovation: Schaeffler's expertise in high-performance actuators with VinDynamics' cutting-edge robotics capabilities

Schaeffler will supply high-precision actuators designed for humanoid robots for real-world deployment and data-driven optimization

HANOI, Vietnam, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Schaeffler, a leading Motion Technology Company, and VinDynamics, a pioneer in humanoid robotics backed by Vingroup, have signed a memorandum of understanding to establish a strategic partnership focused on joint research and technology development, where Schaeffler will supply the key components to VinDynamics for the production of humanoid robots. The signing took place in Hanoi, Vietnam, marking the first cooperation with a humanoid company in Southeast Asia, in addition to the worldwide partners Schaeffler has.

(from left) Mr. Nguyen Quang Vinh, Chief Technology Officer (VinDynamics), Mr. Le Minh, Director of Hardware (VinDynamics), Prof. Han Boon Siew, Head of Humanoid Asia/Pacific (Schaeffler), and Mr. Maximilian Fiedler, Regional CEO Asia/Pacific (Schaeffler) at the MOU signing ceremony.

Strategic collaboration to drive humanoid robotics production

Signed by Prof. Han Boon Siew, Head of Humanoid Asia/Pacific, the two companies will collaborate on the research, development and optimization of key components of humanoid robots, including actuator systems and related motion technology components under this partnership. The actuator components, supplied by Schaeffler, are critical parts of humanoid robots to produce precise, reliable movement. VinDynamics will conduct technical assessments and optimization of its control software to ensure seamless compatibility and effective integration with Schaeffler actuator systems.

Leveraging data to enhance design and performance

To enhance system performance and reliability, the collaboration extends beyond production to provision of advice and support in product simulation and validation. VinDynamics will share operational product data of the supplied actuators with Schaeffler. This enables Schaeffler to further improve actuator designs and performance, as well as to advance its services including condition monitoring and predictive maintenance.

Strengthening Schaeffler's commitment to humanoid robotics

VinDynamics' strengths in robotics research, system design and integration, combined with Schaeffler's innovative expertise in the field of motion technology, sets a strong foundation for driving meaningful innovations and setting new technological benchmarks.

Maximilian Fiedler, Regional CEO Asia/Pacific of Schaeffler, said: "Pioneering applications clearly demonstrates our spirit for innovation. VinDynamics is an inspiring technology partner with a clear and ambitious vision for humanoid robotics. By combining Schaeffler's decades of expertise in actuator and drive technologies with VinDynamics' capabilities in developing next-generation robotic systems, we are confident that this partnership will deliver significant technological advancements and contribute to shaping how humanoid robots are deployed in the future."

Mr. La Manh Hung, President of VinDynamics, said: "We are honored to collaborate with Schaeffler, one of the world's foremost motion technology companies with a distinguished legacy of innovation and engineering excellence. This partnership represents not only a convergence of technological capabilities but also a strategic alignment of vision, as both organizations are committed to shaping the future of humanoid robotics. We believe that by combining our respective strengths, this collaboration will unlock transformative opportunities and accelerate the transition of humanoid robots from research environments to impactful real-world applications across both industrial and everyday settings."

Schaeffler Group – We pioneer motion

The Schaeffler Group has been driving forward groundbreaking inventions and developments in the field of motion technology for 80 years. With innovative technologies, products, and services for electric mobility, CO₂-efficient drives, chassis solutions and renewable energies, the company is a reliable partner for making motion more efficient, intelligent, and sustainable – over the entire life cycle. Schaeffler describes its comprehensive range of products and services by means of eight product families: From bearing solutions and all types of linear guidance systems through to repair and monitoring services. Schaeffler is with around 110,000 employees and more than 250 locations in 55 countries, one of the world's largest family-owned companies and one of Germany's most innovative companies.

SOURCE Schaeffler