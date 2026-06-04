SHARP Launches Next-Generation A3 Colour Multifunctional Printers -- Engineered for the Future of Work, Where Smart Technology Meets Human Connection

The Smart, Secure, and Eco-Friendly Colour MFP — The Silent Powerhouse of the Modern Workplace

Beyond Smart Work — Empowering Diverse Workstyles Through Seamless Cloud Integration and Advanced Security.

BANGKOK, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SHARP ABS (Asia Business Solutions Centre) is delighted to announce the launch of its latest lineup of digital full-colour multifunctional printers — the BP-71C, BP-61C, and BP-51C series — across ASIA region.

As hybrid work models expand, SHARP's new MFP lineup redefines office communication by seamlessly connecting people, ideas, and workflows. With AI-driven intelligence, advanced security, and eco-conscious design, these devices empower smarter, faster, and more sustainable workplaces.

Product Video of SHARP BP-71C, BP-61C, and BP-51 series Colour MFP

Sharp has expanded its portfolio with the introduction of Advanced and Essential Series Colour MFPs. The lineup includes the BP-71C65/C55/C45 and BP-61C36/C31 in the Advanced Series, and the BP-51C55/C45/C36/C31/C26 in the Essential Series. Designed to deliver exceptional user experience, these new MFPs feature an intuitive user interface, smart scanning, and high-speed copying, printing, and scanning. Offering speeds from 26 to 65 pages per minute (ppm) in both colour and monochrome, the series supports media sizes up to SRA3, ensuring versatility and efficiency for every workplace.

Designed to meet the diverse needs of education, engineering and design consulting, healthcare, hospitality, publishing, large corporates, manufacturing, and BFSI sectors, SHARP's new BP-71C, BP-61C, and BP-51C series Colour Multifunctional Printers are engineered to empower the future of work.

"At SHARP, innovation is about empowering people and transforming the way work happens," said Mr. Jun Kasawaki, Head – Asia Business Solutions Centre. "With over 50 years of expertise in the document business, we are proud to introduce our new BP-71C, BP-61C, and BP-51C colour MFP series—designed to enable seamless communication, enhanced security, and sustainable operations. 'Switch to Colour' is more than a theme; it's a step towards a smarter and more connected workplace."

Featuring AI-powered Auto Set Scan, the BP Series automatically optimizes resolution, image quality, and orientation (BP-51C requires option) for flawless results. The BP-71C series achieves up to 300 images per minute—one of the fastest in its class—via its 300-sheet Duplex Single Pass Feeder (DSPF), while the BP-61C and BP-51C series delivers 80 images per minute with a 100-sheet Reversing Single Pass Feeder (RSPF).

Security remains central with multi-layered protection including BIOS and firmware integrity checks, optional Bitdefender antivirus integration, Microsoft Entra ID authentication, data encryption, and automatic firmware updates.

Built with sustainability in mind, the BP-71C, BP-61C, and BP-51C series are both powerful and planet friendly. They are manufactured with up to 50% recycled plastic, eco-friendly packing, and have ultra-low power consumption of 0.3W of standby power with high efficiency.

The SHARP BP-71C, BP-61C, and BP-51C series will be available through SHARP subsidiaries and authorized distributors across ASIA.

For more information, please visit our respective country websites below:

Thailand | Malaysia | Indonesia | Philippines | Singapore | Vietnam

About SHARP ABS (Asia Business Solutions Centre)

SHARP ABS (Asia Business Solutions Centre), a new organization under SHARP Corporation, Japan, was established in Thailand in February 2025 to strengthen support for ASIAN subsidiaries and distributors. SHARP ABS aims to streamline product delivery, enhance service responsiveness, and accelerate business operations across ASIA region.

Offering an extensive portfolio of Smart Work Solutions—including Multifunctional Printers, Display Information Solutions, and Workplace Innovation Solutions—SHARP ABS is committed to driving digital transformation, enabling smarter workplaces, and fostering sustainable growth for businesses throughout ASIA.

SOURCE SHARP ABS (Asia Business Solutions Centre)