Sherwin-Williams Celebrates Its 160th Anniversary

Honoring a Long and Successful Legacy, Embracing a New Era of Prosperity

SHANGHAI, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 23, The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE: SHW), a global leader in the paint and coatings industry, celebrated its 160th anniversary as a Company, including nearly 100 years in China, with a grand event in Shanghai, China. Distinguished guests included government officials from Jing'an District and Jiading District of Shanghai and Nantong, Jiangsu Province, as well as delegates from the U.S. Consulate General in Shanghai and Shanghai Shibei Hi-Tech Group. Also in attendance were representatives from U.S.-China Business Council, the American Chamber of Commerce in Shanghai and the China National Coatings Industry Association. Sherwin-Williams employees, together with industry partners including customers and suppliers, also joined the celebration to reflect on the Company's 160-year journey of innovation and growth.

Sherwin-Williams 160th Anniversary - Launch Ceremony Sherwin-Williams 160th Anniversary - Exhibition Highlights Collage Sherwin-Williams 160th Anniversary - Lighting of the Citigroup Tower

Heidi G. Petz, Sherwin-Williams, Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated in her opening remarks: "Since our founding in 1866, Sherwin-Williams has remained committed to innovation-driven growth. Our 160-year journey is a testament to how innovative coating solutions have continually advanced industry progress." Ms. Petz added, "Sherwin-Williams will continue to deepen its regional engagement, integrating global expertise with local insight, supporting industrial upgrading and transformation in China and across Asia, and contributing to high-quality regional development."

The celebration featured a thoughtfully curated immersive exhibition area that brought together technological innovation, environmental stewardship and cultural integration. The showcase highlighted Sherwin-Williams advanced coatings solutions across key sectors, including industrial manufacturing, new energy, transportation, construction, furniture and packaging. From products with sustainable attributes to innovative collaborations with China's intangible cultural heritage, the Company demonstrated its commitment to sustainability while embracing cultural diversity and fostering employee well-being, underscoring its long-standing philosophy of aligning business success with social responsibility.

On this occasion, experts from leading policy and business advisory institutions were invited to deliver keynote addresses and offered in-depth insights into policy trends and market dynamics across China, Southeast Asia and North America. The session provided valuable perspectives for local business leaders attending the event, helping to broaden their global strategic outlook.

To mark this milestone, the façade of the Citigroup Tower in Lujiazui, Shanghai lit up the skyline, featuring the "Sherwin-Williams 160th Anniversary" message in rotation. The installation served as a highlight of the celebration, reflecting the Company's close alignment with the city's development and its long-term commitment to supporting local economic and social progress.

Looking ahead, Sherwin-Williams remains committed to long-term growth. Leveraging its global capabilities and deep local expertise, the Company will continue to strengthen its innovation ecosystem and advance a more sustainable industrial landscape, delivering enduring value for economic development and societal progress.

ABOUT THE SHERWIN-WILLIAMS COMPANY

Founded in 1866, The Sherwin-Williams Company is a global leader in the manufacture, development, distribution, and sale of paint, coatings and related products to professional, industrial, commercial and retail customers. The Company manufactures products under well-known brands such as Sherwin-Williams®, Valspar®, HGTV HOME® by Sherwin-Williams, Dutch Boy®, Krylon®, Minwax®, Thompson's® WaterSeal®, Cabot®, Suvinil® and many more. With global headquarters in Cleveland, Ohio, Sherwin-Williams® branded products are sold exclusively through a chain of more than 5,400 Company-operated stores and branches, while the Company's other brands are sold through leading mass merchandisers, home centers, independent paint dealers, hardware stores, automotive retailers and industrial distributors. The Sherwin-Williams Performance Coatings Group supplies a broad range of highly-engineered solutions for the construction, industrial, packaging and transportation markets in more than 120 countries around the world. Sherwin-Williams shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange (symbol: SHW).

Entering Asia in 1930 and regionally headquartered in Shanghai, The Sherwin-Williams Company today runs businesses in most of the Asian countries, supplying coating solutions with industry-recognized brands such as Sherwin-Williams®, Valspar®, Aquaguard®, Ultra®, Debeer Refinish®, Fluropon®, WeatherXL® and many more for the construction, furniture, industrial, packaging and transportation markets, etc.

For more information, visit www.sherwin.com.

SOURCE The Sherwin-Williams Company