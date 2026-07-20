Shop Smarter in China: JD.com Upgrades Online Tax-Free Shopping with Instant VAT Refunds

BEIJING, July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shopping in China is now even easier for international travelers. Building on the launch of China's first online departure tax refund store this May, JD.com (also known as JINGDONG) has introduced three new digital upgrades to make tax-free shopping faster and more convenient: fully paperless tax refund processing, international bank card binding, and an instant VAT refund option.

JD.com upgrades its online tax-free shopping service with paperless processing, international card payments and instant VAT refunds, making shopping in China easier for international travelers.

Available through the JD.com app in both English and Chinese, the service allows eligible foreign visitors, as well as travelers from Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan, to shop online from more than one million products across nearly 800 sub-categories. Eligible purchases may receive VAT refunds of up to 9% under China's departure tax refund policy, helping travelers save on everything from consumer electronics and home appliances to beauty products, fashion and cultural merchandise.

The upgraded experience makes online shopping simple from start to finish. Travelers can browse products marked with the tax refund label, enter their travel information during checkout, and have the required electronic tax refund documents generated automatically—eliminating paper forms and simplifying the refund process.

JD.com has also enhanced payment convenience by enabling users to securely link internationally issued bank cards directly to their JD.com accounts through JD PAY, creating a seamless checkout experience without requiring a local payment method.

For even greater convenience, shoppers can choose the instant VAT refund option when placing eligible orders. Once authorized, an advance payment equivalent to the estimated VAT refund is credited directly to the linked bank card, allowing travelers to enjoy their tax savings immediately instead of waiting until departure.

Unlike traditional tax-free shopping, JD.com's online service lets travelers shop anytime, anywhere without visiting a physical store. During the current pilot in Beijing, eligible purchases can be delivered directly to hotels or other designated addresses through JD.com's signature same-day and next-day delivery service, combining the convenience of online shopping with one of China's fastest retail fulfillment networks.

"JD.com is committed to making shopping in China easier and more enjoyable for international visitors through technology and supply chain innovation," said a JD.com spokesperson. "We will continue expanding our selection of tax-free products, enhancing digital services, and bringing this convenient online tax-free shopping experience to more cities across China."

SOURCE JD.com