SHPT Unveils M5 & P5 Series: A New Cutting-edge Solution to Accelerate Large-Scale Hydrogen Energy Adoption

SHANGHAI, June 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 10, 2026, SHPT held its "New Core, New Journey" New Product Launch during the 10th International Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Vehicle Congress & Exhibition (FCVC 2026).

The unveiling ceremony was officiated by Mr. Zhang Jinhua, Chairman of the China Society of Automotive Engineers; Prof. Yu Zhuoping, Chairman of Shanghai Intelligent New Energy Vehicle Innovation Platform and Professor at Tongji University; Mr. Zu Sijie, Vice President and Chief Engineer of SAIC Motor; and Mr. Lu Bingbing, General Manager of SHPT.

The event brought together representatives from across the industrial chain, including Zaihe Automotive Technology (Suzhou) Co., Ltd., DECH FUTURE Automotive Technology Co., Ltd., Wind Hydrogen Yang Hydrogen Energy Technology (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., LINGNIU New Energy Technology Shanghai Co., Ltd., Shanghai Kunhua New Energy Technology Co., Ltd., and Shanghai Sunwise Energy Systems Co., Ltd., as well as key overseas clients from Europe.

At the event, SHPT officially launched its latest fuel cell products under the M5 & P5 series–the PROME M5X fuel cell stack and the PROME P5X fuel cell system. The new products drew significant attention and sparked extensive discussion across the industry.

During the exhibition, senior officials visited the SHPT booth, including Mr. Wan Gang, President of the China Association for Science and Technology, and Mr. Zhu Baowei, Director of the Energy Policy Division at the Department of Economic Construction, Ministry of Finance.

Navigating the critical window of industrial transformation, SHPT aims to integrate three strategic arenas: transportation, energy storage, and power generation.

Mr. Zu Sijie emphasized in his address that hydrogen, as a clean and efficient secondary energy source, is pivotal not only to decarbonizing road transport, but also to addressing peak-shaving gaps in new power systems. Through hydrogen-electric coupling and the synergy with wind and solar power, hydrogen effectively overcomes the traditional limitation of being confined to a single application in transportation.

Standing at the critical watershed of industrial transformation, the competitive landscape has undergone a paradigm shift. The focus of industrial competition has evolved beyond mere product performance into a comprehensive contest defined by both full-scenario adaptability and whole-industry-chain capabilities.

He highlighted that SHPT's new products leverage high power density as a core advantage, delivering comprehensive upgrades in operational adaptability and reliability.

While cementing their leadership in commercial transport scenarios such as long-haul heavy-duty trucks and intercity logistics, the products are expanding into new electricity systems. They are designed to excel in new energy supporting scenarios including hydrogen-electricity coupling, industrial park energy storage, and data center backup power. Furthermore, they extend to diverse emerging sectors such as mining equipment and inland vessels.

By seamlessly integrating the three core sectors of transportation, energy storage, and power generation, SHPT leverages its highly adaptable and reliable product strength to build a solid hardware foundation for a high-quality development of a large-scale, market-oriented global hydrogen industry.

Creating Diverse Value, Reinforcing Product Advantages in Automotive-Grade, High-Performance, and High-Reliability

Mr. Lu Bingbing presented the new products by highlighting three strategic pillars: the core technological advantages, the customer value proposition, and the full-series product portfolio.

Mr. Lu emphasized that guided by SHPT's R&D philosophy of "applying one generation, developing the next, and planning for the future," the company leverages the industry-exclusive HPDP (Hydrogen Product Development Process) to engineer automotive-grade, high-performance, and high-reliability fuel cell products, thereby continuously steering the industry's technological trajectory.

Built on this full-spectrum technology foundation, the newly launched M5 & P5 series delivers a transformative performance leap, with multiple core metrics ranking among the top in the industry.

The PROME M5X Fuel Cell Stack boasts a rated power of 328 kW, a volumetric power density of 7.1 kW/L, and a mass power density of 7.2 kW/kg. These metrics represent increases of 75% and 160% respectively over the previous-generation M4 platform, reaching a domestically leading level.

Engineered for flexible operating conditions, the M5X ensures stable operation with the operating temperature from -40°C to 95°C. Notably, 95°C is the highest recorded operating temperature for self-humidified stacks in the industry, effectively simplifying vehicle thermal management design.

Furthermore, through the co-design of materials and the Membrane Electrode Assembly (MEA), platinum loading has been reduced to 0.215 g/kW, significantly cutting the use of precious metals and improving product economy.

PROME P5X Fuel Cell System brings five major value upgrades:

With a rated power of 280 kW, the P5X delivers a high system power, enabling the needs for high-speed heavy-duty vehicles, mining trucks, combined heat and power (CHP), and others, effectively redrawing the boundaries of product applicability.

Leveraging the industry-leading volumetric power density of the M5X stack, the P5X system greatly enhances adaptability across diverse vehicle platforms, reducing the complexity of vehicle layout design.

Boasting a mass power density of 1009 W/kg, the P5X is China's first fuel cell system to surpass the 1 kW/kg threshold, representing a 46% increase over the previous-generation P4 platform. This effectively eliminates the payload penalty common in heavy-duty transport and significantly improves freight efficiency.

With a design life of 30,000 hours, the system effectively reduces the total cost of ownership throughout the vehicle's lifecycle.

System operating efficiency has been substantially elevated. Under typical conditions for a 49-ton heavy-duty truck operating at highway speeds (approx. 150 kW average power), the P5X achieves an efficiency of 51%, an absolute increase of 10 percentage points over the previous generation. This translates into standout energy savings, directly lowering operating costs and improving economic returns.

Beyond the launch event of the high-power M5X stack and P5X system, SHPT addressed niche markets by introducing two cathode-closed air-cooled fuel cell products: the F06 Fuel Cell System and the R300 Fuel Cell System. Tailored for the burgeoning drone and two-wheeler segments, these products uphold SHPT's automotive-grade development standards, providing customers with specialized, high-quality, and competitive integrated solutions.

SHPT's new product lineup is closely aligned with the national "15th Five-Year Plan" for hydrogen energy pilot programs. Leveraging high-quality products as a bridge, SHPT aims to deepen industrial synergies.

As FCVC celebrates its 10th anniversary, SHPT stands ready to join hands with our partners to co-build a thriving hydrogen ecosystem and forge a new era of green, sustainable development.

SOURCE SHPT