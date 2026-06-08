Skills Remain in Focus as Hiring Momentum Moderates Across APME in Q3 2026, ManpowerGroup Survey Finds

SINGAPORE, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Even as hiring sentiment across Asia Pacific and the Middle East (APME) moderated in Q3 2026, employers continue to indicate a willingness to pay a premium for skills including AI literacy as well as communication, collaboration, and teamwork, according to the latest ManpowerGroup Employment Outlook Survey.

Q3 2026 ManpowerGroup Employment Outlook Survey - APME Key Findings

The survey of 13,168 employers across 11 APME countries and territories found that 43% of employers plan to increase headcount in the coming quarter, 15% anticipate a decrease in staffing levels, while 41% expect no change. This results in a seasonally adjusted Net Employment Outlook (NEO) of +28%, down 10 points from Q2 2026, while remaining unchanged year over year.

"The broad moderation in hiring sentiment across the region reflects a far more complex operating environment in Q3, shaped by geopolitical tensions, supply chain disruptions, and rising cost pressures," said François Lançon, Regional President, Asia Pacific & Middle East, ManpowerGroup. "These forces are affecting markets unevenly, dampening confidence in more trade‑ and energy‑exposed economies, while growth markets with strong domestic demand and technology momentum show relative resilience. Even so, employers are taking a more cautious approach to hiring as the downstream effects of higher energy and operating costs continue to unfold."

Beyond hiring intentions, the survey examined which technical and interpersonal skills employers are willing to pay a premium for in the coming quarter. Employers in APME report being willing to pay a premium for technical skills including AI literacy (69%), AI model and application development (68%), and sales and marketing skills (66%). While soft skills employers in the region are willing to pay a premium for include communication, collaboration, and teamwork (74%), followed by critical thinking and problem‑solving (71%), with adaptability and willingness to learn, as well as professionalism and work ethic tied for third at 70%.

View the full results: https://www.manpower.com.sg/en/meos-apme

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup® (NYSE: MAN), the leading global workforce solutions company, helps organizations transform in a fast-changing world of work by sourcing, assessing, developing, and managing the talent that enables them to win. Our expert family of brands – Manpower, Experis, and Talent Solutions – creates substantially more value for candidates and clients across more than 70 countries and territories and has done so for more than 75 years.

SOURCE ManpowerGroup