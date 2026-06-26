Sun Life Celebrates 18 Wins at the Bloomberg Businessweek Financial Institution Awards 2026

A three-pronged strategy spanning high-net-worth, retirement planning and digital innovation has driven sustainable growth, reinforcing market leadership and strong competitiveness

HONG KONG, June 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sun Life Hong Kong has won 18 awards at the Bloomberg Businessweek Financial Institution Awards 2026, setting a new record by surpassing last year's total of 14. This achievement reflects robust market recognition of Sun Life's strategic focus on high-net-worth services, its expanding retirement business and accelerating digital transformation, underscoring its commitment to driving high-quality and sustainable business growth.

Regarded as one of the industry's premier annual events, the Bloomberg Businessweek Financial Institution Awards are widely recognized as a key benchmark of excellence. Sun Life's accolades span multiple core business areas, including high-net-worth solutions, cross-border insurance, retirement planning, Mandatory Provident Fund (MPF), digital transformation, talent development, bancassurance, and agency force development, demonstrating the company's strong competitiveness across various disciplines and distribution channels.

Notably, Sun Life achieved several first-time wins this year, including "Insurance Company of the Year", "Annuity Plan" and "District Achievement of the Year (Agency Force)". The company also retained the prestigious title of "International Insurance Company of the Year – Excellence Award" and "MPF Provider of the Year (Investment Sector) – Excellence Award" for the second consecutive year, further reinforcing its leadership position in Hong Kong. In addition, Sun Life secured top honors in this year's newly introduced categories, including "Data Analytics," "Bancassurer New Business Achievement," and "Emerging District (Agency Force)."

Addressing Rising Demand with Comprehensive Retirement Solutions

Against the backdrop of Hong Kong's ageing population and growing retirement needs, Sun Life continues to strengthen its leadership in the retirement and MPF markets. Accolades such as the "Annuity Plan – Excellence Award" underscores the company's forward-looking approach to product innovation and retirement planning solutions. As a leading retirement planning insurer in Hong Kong, Sun Life has introduced innovative solutions such as the "RetireFree Immediate Annuity Insurance", helping Clients manage longevity risks through flexible asset allocation strategies, tailored to financial needs at different life stages.

Building a Competitive Edge in High-net-worth Products and Cross-border Wealth Management

As Hong Kong further cements its position as a wealth hub in the region, the increasingly sophisticated needs of high-net-worth Clients have become a primary growth driver for the insurance industry. Sun Life continues to expand its footprint in this segment by leveraging its cross-border network and professional financial planning capabilities, providing Clients with a comprehensive, one-stop approach covering investment, protection and legacy planning. The company's strong performance in categories such as cross-border insurance services and high-net-worth solutions at this year's awards underscores its leading position and competitive advantage in these areas.

Advancing Operations and Client Experience Through Technology and AI

Sun Life is accelerating its digital transformation by harnessing AI and data analytics to enhance distribution, operational efficiency, and Client experience. Rooted in its strategy of being Client-centric and technology-enabled, the company continues to upgrade its integrated digital platforms, including Advisor Workbench and its AI-powered assistant, Advisor Buddy. These tools strengthen support for financial advisors, enhance Client engagement, improve service consistency and professionalism, while reinforcing Sun Life's competitiveness in an increasingly digitalized market. These awards also recognize the company's effective use of data analytics to optimize operational processes and services, driving a more seamless and personalized Client experience.

Clement Lam, Chief Executive Officer of Sun Life Hong Kong Limited, said: "Sun Life is committed to becoming the preferred partner for life insurance and retirement planning in Hong Kong, and to offering a diverse range of innovative solutions to meet Clients' evolving needs at every stage of life. These achievements affirm our strategic direction and recognize our continued commitment to talent development, digital innovation, and service excellence. Looking ahead, we will continue to harness our capabilities in technology and the strength of our teams to enhance our products and services, drive business growth, and deliver more comprehensive and forward-looking financial protection and planning solutions for our Clients."

Sun Life's awards include:

Excellence Awards

International Insurance Company of the Year

Annuity Plan

Online Solution

Data Analytics

Cross-Border Insurance Services (Mainland & Hong Kong)

Recruitment Program of the Year

MPF Employee's Benefit (Investment Sector)

MPF Provider of the Year (Investment Sector)

Outstanding Awards

Insurance Company of the Year

High-Net-Worth (Product/Service)

Claims Management

Integrated Marketing (Product/Service)

Integrated Marketing (Branding Promotion)

Digital Transformation Strategy

Bancassurer New Business Achievement

Training and Development Achievement (Agency Force)

District Achievement of the Year (Agency Force) - APS Family

Emerging District (Agency Force) - SunNet Star Family

The Financial Institutions Awards, organized by Bloomberg Businessweek, is among the most renowned annual industry events. Through a rigorous screening process, the awards recognize outstanding performance in the banking, insurance and investment or securities sectors over the past year. The awards aim to enhance industry standards, drive continuous development in the financial sector, and encourage the active nurturing of talent, thereby injecting new momentum into the Hong Kong financial industry.

About Sun Life

Sun Life is a leading international financial services organisation providing asset management, wealth, insurance and health solutions to individual and institutional Clients. Sun Life has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the U.S., the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bermuda. As of 31 March 2026, Sun Life had total assets under management of $1.58 trillion. For more information, please visit www.sunlife.com.

Sun Life Financial Inc. trades on the Toronto (TSX), New York (NYSE) and Philippine (PSE) stock exchanges under the ticker symbol SLF. Sun Life Financial Inc. is the holding company of Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada. Sun Life Hong Kong Limited (incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada and operates in Hong Kong.

SOURCE Sun Life Hong Kong