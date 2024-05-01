Sunway University Leads the Way as Host of THE Asia Universities Summit

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Malaysia's emergence as a top-tier global educational destination achieved a new milestone with the inaugural hosting of the Times Higher Education (THE) Asia Universities Summit at Sunway University. Held from 29 April – 1 May 2024, this prestigious gathering underscored Malaysia's growing stature as a dynamic education hub for academic excellence and innovation in the region.

Tan Sri Sir Dr. Jeffrey Cheah, founder and chairman of Sunway Group and YB Dato’ Seri Diraja Dr. Zambry Abdul Kadir, Minister of Higher Education Malaysia alongside distinguished guests at THE Asia Universities Summit, Sunway University.

The summit convened over 600 esteemed global educational leaders, delegates and academics from universities across the region, including The Chinese University of Hong Kong, City University of Hong Kong, National University of Singapore, Monash University, North South University, Universiti Brunei Darussalam, Toyo University, Macau University of Science and Technology, Xi'an Jiaotong-Liverpool University, Nanjing University, Lancaster University and Arizona State University and more. Delegates were also welcomed to the annual summit by global icon and world-renowned chef, Gordon Ramsay.

The theme of this year's THE Asia Universities Summit was "Bridging Frontiers to Redefine the Evolving Educational Landscape in Asia." As economic and employment landscapes continuously evolve due to globalisation, there is a heightened need for universities to align their curricula with current industry demands.

The Minister of Higher Education Malaysia, YB Dato' Seri Diraja Dr. Zambry Abdul Kadir, who officiated the summit, has emphasised that the Ministry will continue to prioritise the development of students and ensure that universities remain focused on their respective roles.

The conference provided a platform for universities to showcase their achievements and engage in collaborative exchange of knowledge, skills and resources over 35 academic sessions. It emphasised on the need for universities to equip graduates with the practical skills and knowledge that will enhance their job prospects, contribute to economic growth and positive societal development.

The successful summit continued with an outstanding gala dinner to host THE Awards Asia 2024 winners' ceremony at Sunway Resort Hotel. This joyous event was graced by KDYMM Seri Paduka Baginda Raja Permaisuri Agong Raja Zarith Sofiah, in recognition of exceptional institutional achievements and celebrating the diverse excellence in the continent's higher education landscape.

In recognising the success and significance of the summit, President of Sunway University, Professor Sibrandes Poppema said, "We are honoured to host the THE Asia Universities Summit for the first time here in Malaysia, at Sunway University. It is a great opportunity for us to spotlight Malaysia's academic and research excellence, and at the same time, foster meaningful dialogues with global institutions across the region. Together, we aim to bridge the current gaps of education and reimagine the educational landscape in Asia."

