Taiwan Creative Content Agency's TCCF PITCHING Submission Deadline Fast Approaching

TAIPEI, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- To foster more marketable and internationally influential works, the Taiwan Creative Content Agency (TAICCA) will host the Taiwan Creative Content Fest (TCCF) 2024 in November. TCCF aims to continue expanding international opportunities for the production, investment, sales, and distribution of cross-disciplinary cultural content from Taiwan, offering investment support totaling over USD 3 million. This year's TCCF PITCHING is divided into "Project to Screen" for audiovisual project pitches, and "Story to Screen" for published texts, comics, and original story concepts with adaptation potential.

International Submissions for "Project to Screen"

Submissions for "Project to Screen" are currently being accepted globally and will close on July 31. Interested parties are encouraged to seize this rare opportunity and apply. Apart from prize money offered by TAICCA and its official partners, TCCF offers an opportunity to apply for investment support from TAICCA totaling over USD 3 million for all selected projects of "Project to Screen" and "Story to Screen", along with accommodation subsidies and training resources.

Last year, "Project to Screen'' opened its doors to international projects for the very first time, attracting submissions from over 15 countries and regions, including the U.S., France, Germany, Pakistan, Armenia, Iran, Norway, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and India. A total record of 539 submissions for TCCF PITCHING garnered attention from the global audiovisual market.

TCCF Award Winners Shine on the Global Stage

TCCF award winners are making significant impacts and gaining recognition at prestigious film festivals and markets as well. The documentary After the Snowmelt, winner of the "TAICCA X CNC AWARD" in TCCF 2023, met distributors from around the world at TCCF and has since been selected to multiple international film festivals, including Visions du Réel in Switzerland, Jeonju International Film Festival in South Korea, Trento Film Festival in Italy, and Millennium Docs Against Gravity in Poland, showcasing Taiwan's cultural and content strengths on the global stage.

Joanne DENG, the big winner of last year's TCCF "Story to Screen" for her novel Second Lead, recently shared her hope for Second Lead's adaptation in the future, hoping it would evoke moving emotions. After winning two major awards at TCCF 2023, Second Lead was selected for the "Shoot the Book!" pitch event at Cannes' Marché du Film, showcasing its impressive development potential. Veteran film and television agent Sandy LIN of The Grayhawk Agency, which represented Second Lead at TCCF PITCHING, shared that apart from persistence and effort, turning a literary work into a film or TV series requires a lot of luck and goodwill, "Thanks to the assistance from TCCF. The adaptation of Second Lead is still in progress, and we look forward to achieving our long-awaited goal soon."

TCCF PITCHING 2024 Call for Projects

Submission Period: June 3 (Mon) - 31 July (Wed) @ 5 pm (GMT+8)

For more details, please visit the official TCCF website (https://www.tccf.tw/zh/pitching). Selected entries will be announced in September.

About TAICCA (https://en.taicca.tw/)

The Taiwan Creative Content Agency (TAICCA), established in June 2019 and supported by the Ministry of Culture, is a professional intermediary organization working to promote the development of Taiwan's content industries including film and TV, publishing, pop music, ACG, and more.

