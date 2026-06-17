TAT and Agoda Expand Strategic Collaboration to Drive Tourism Growth in Thailand

BANGKOK, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital travel platform Agoda and Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) have reaffirmed their strategic collaboration to strengthen Thailand's position as a leading global tourism destination through data-driven marketing initiatives, tourism product development, and industry capacity-building efforts.

The collaboration combines Agoda's travel insights and digital expertise with TAT's destination marketing capabilities to support demand generation from international markets while encouraging domestic tourism in Thailand.

Representatives of Agoda and TAT celebrate the MOU Launch

Areas of collaboration include promoting Thailand's unique tourism offerings, highlighting emerging trends such as wellness tourism and encouraging travel to lesser-known destinations. The partnership will also support broader industry development through encouraging more sustainable practices and capacity-building initiatives under the ongoing Trusted Thailand collaboration.

Omri Morgenshtern, Chief Executive Officer at Agoda said "We see many opportunities to work together on TAT's priorities, from highlighting wellness travel as the new luxury to amplifying communications around travel safety. Our joint efforts will promote Thailand's rich and trusted offerings to travelers around the globe."

Thapanee Kiatphaibool, Governor of Tourism Authority of Thailand added, "Our partnership with Agoda enables us to develop targeted campaigns that showcase Thailand's rich cultural heritage, diverse tourism experiences and strong commitment to visitor satisfaction. By leveraging digital innovation and market intelligence, we can better connect with travelers worldwide and further reinforce Thailand's reputation as a premier travel destination."

Founded in Phuket, Thailand over two decades ago, Agoda maintains strong ties to Thailand and continues to support the country's tourism sector through its global digital travel platform, which offers access to more than 6 million accommodation properties, 130,000 flight routes, and 300,000 travel activities worldwide.

SOURCE Agoda