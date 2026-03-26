Tazapay Raises $36M in Total Series B Funding to Scale Next-Generation Payment Rails Globally; Circle Ventures Leads Extension

Modern payment infrastructure provider leverages digital-native settlement technology to unlock cross-border corridors across Asia, LATAM, and the Middle East

SINGAPORE, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tazapay, a leading next-generation payment infrastructure provider for emerging markets, today announced the close of its Series B extension led by Circle Ventures, bringing total Series B funding to $36M. New investors CMT Digital and Coinbase Ventures join Circle Ventures, Peak XV Partners, GMO Venture Partners, and January Capital in the Series B extension, with Ripple, Norinchukin Capital, ARC180, and RTP Global as existing backers of the company

Tazapay's founding team marks the close of its Series B extension. Left to right: Aayush Singhania (CPO), Kanupriya Sharda (CBO), and Rahul Shinghal (CEO).

The extension reflects investor alignment around Tazapay's regulated, last-mile infrastructure, which harnesses modern digital settlement technology to power cross-border payments for businesses operating across emerging markets — replacing legacy banking rails with faster, more capital-efficient alternatives.

Built on Compliance. Designed for Scale.

Tazapay has established itself as a regulated last-mile infrastructure layer for businesses operating across APAC and emerging markets. At the core of this position is an industry-leading regulatory and compliance framework — spanning multiple licences, jurisdictions, and payment corridors — that enables partners and enterprises to move money with confidence where traditional infrastructure falls short. Tazapay's modern payment rails and per-transaction funding model, powered through digital-native settlement technology, enable real-time, capital-efficient settlement at scale.

The business has demonstrated consistent, compounding growth — doubling revenues for three consecutive years, now serving over 1,000 enterprises and fintechs across 30 countries. This trajectory reflects growing enterprise demand for regulated, next-generation payment infrastructure in high-growth markets — infrastructure that leverages the speed and efficiency of modern digital rails while maintaining full regulatory compliance.

Tazapay holds licences and registrations across Singapore, Canada, Australia, and the United States, with active applications underway in the UAE, EU, and Hong Kong.

Use of Proceeds

The Series B extension will support:

Licensing expansion across multiple jurisdictions globally — deepening Tazapay's regulatory footprint and enabling access to new high-growth corridors

across multiple jurisdictions globally — deepening Tazapay's regulatory footprint and enabling access to new high-growth corridors GTM acceleration across Asia, LATAM, the Middle East, and the Americas — markets where compliant, modern payment infrastructure is the critical missing layer in cross-border commerce

across Asia, LATAM, the Middle East, and the Americas — markets where compliant, modern payment infrastructure is the critical missing layer in cross-border commerce Agentic payment infrastructure — Tazapay's flexible rails and rules engine are purpose-built to support the next frontier of autonomous, AI-driven payments, enabling developers and enterprises to build agentic payment flows on top of fully compliant, robust, and licensed infrastructure

Quotes

Kanupriya Sharda, Chief Business Officer, Tazapay:

"The demand we're seeing from enterprises and fintechs across Asia, LATAM, and the Middle East is unmistakable; businesses want to move money faster, cheaper, and with full regulatory confidence. Tazapay's infrastructure was built precisely for this moment. With Circle Ventures' backing and the addition of CMT Digital and Coinbase Ventures, we now have the fuel to scale our go-to-market across the corridors where this matters most."

Brian Schultz, Vice President, Circle Ventures:

"Stablecoin adoption in cross-border commerce depends on regulated, operationally reliable infrastructure. Tazapay has built that capability across key emerging markets. Their licensing footprint and local market integration address an essential requirement for enterprise stablecoin-to-fiat settlement."

About Tazapay

Tazapay is a regulated cross-border payment infrastructure company enabling next-generation settlement across emerging markets. Built on modern digital payment rails, Tazapay's platform delivers real-time, capital-efficient settlement with an industry-leading compliance and licensing framework. Tazapay powers last-mile payment access for B2B businesses, marketplaces, fintechs, neobanks, and web3 companies across 70 markets globally. For more information, visit tazapay.com.

About Circle Ventures

Circle Ventures is an affiliate of Circle Internet Financial, LLC.

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SOURCE Tazapay