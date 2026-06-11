Tencent Cloud Unveils New AI Agents, WorkBuddy and Miora, Driving Innovation and Real Business Outcomes Across Southeast Asia

SINGAPORE, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tencent Cloud, the cloud business of global technology company Tencent, today unveiled its portfolio of business-ready AI agents and applications at SuperAI 2026. The new offerings are designed to empower both enterprise teams and individual users across Southeast Asia, a region well-placed to automate complex workflows, enhance creative production, and accelerate digital transformation across industries.

WorkBuddy is one of the two latest AI agent additions to Tencent Cloud’s expanding "agent playground". Miora is one of the two latest AI agent additions to Tencent Cloud’s expanding "agent playground".

Tencent WorkBuddy (WorkBuddy) and Tencent Design Miora (Miora) are two of the latest AI agents to transform assistive AI into execution-driven systems and represent the latest additions into Tencent Cloud's expanding "agent playground", delivering tangible business outcomes and elevating daily professional tasks through its suite of enterprise-ready solutions:

WorkBuddy enables teams to automate office workflows from data analysis to report creation. A single instruction can be transformed into a completed deliverable, with multiple tasks and agents running concurrently. It also supports flexible multi-model integration via APIs and can be managed remotely through tools such as Discord, Slack, and Telegram, maintaining productivity and governance.

enables teams to automate office workflows from data analysis to report creation. A single instruction can be transformed into a completed deliverable, with multiple tasks and agents running concurrently. It also supports flexible multi-model integration via APIs and can be managed remotely through tools such as Discord, Slack, and Telegram, maintaining productivity and governance. Miora is an AI-native creative studio with persistent memory that helps designers, content creators, and marketers maintain visual consistency across brands and campaigns. From a natural-language brief, Miora calls on the right creative specialist to generate production-ready graphics, video, 3D assets, and user interfaces, compressing creative cycles from weeks into hours.

Alongside the two new agents, Tencent Cloud introduced its Model-as-a-Service platform, TokenHub, which provides a single API gateway to access leading third-party models. This allows developers to combine multiple models efficiently, optimise performance and costs, supporting scalable and flexible enterprise AI applications.

Southeast Asia leads the world AI adoption

Tencent Cloud's growing agent playground comes amid a regional shift toward enterprise AI adoption, with organisations prioritising secure, scalable and governance aligned deployments. Across the region, Tencent Cloud has supported customers in applying cloud and AI to real-world business scenarios, from AI-powered banking with Ryt Bank in Malaysia, to AI-enabled retail transformation with CP AXTRA in Thailand.

With Southeast Asia showing strong momentum in both scaling and experimenting with AI, firms in the region are now also exploring AI agents and are well-positioned to experiment with and scale AI agents across their workflows. Tencent Cloud's AI ecosystem enables organisations to seamlessly integrate and deploy WorkBuddy and Miora, enhancing productivity, automation, and creative outcomes while maintaining governance and compliance standards.

"The next phase of AI adoption is moving towards intelligent agents that can autonomously execute complex workflows with a single brief, while still operating within the boundaries of human supervision," said Sherina Chen, Global Product Operations Manager, WorkBuddy & Miora. "With agents like WorkBuddy and Miora, we are helping organisations and professionals unlock greater productivity, accelerate creative execution, and achieve measurable outcomes in a secure and governed environment. This shifts execution-heavy workloads to AI agents, so that they can elevate their daily operations to focus on critical decision-making and driving innovation."

Attendees at SuperAI 2026 experienced live demonstrations of WorkBuddy and Miora at the Tencent Cloud booth, showcasing how AI agents can support workplace productivity and creative production. The booth also featured selected solutions from Tencent Cloud's broader AI ecosystem of over 400 solutions for overseas markets, including TokenHub, CodeBuddy and ClawPro, among others, providing a comprehensive view of its capabilities across AI development, infrastructure, and enterprise applications.

About Tencent Cloud



Tencent Cloud, one of the world's leading cloud companies, is committed to creating innovative solutions to resolve real-world issues and enabling digital transformation for smart industries. Through our extensive global infrastructure, Tencent Cloud provides businesses across the globe with stable and secure industry-leading cloud products and services, leveraging technological advancements such as cloud computing, Big Data analytics, AI, IoT, and network security. It is our constant mission to meet the needs of industries across the board, including the fields of gaming, media and entertainment, finance, healthcare, property, retail, travel, and transportation.

SOURCE Tencent Cloud