Thailand Rings in 2025 at CentralwOrld - The Times Square of Asia - with a Dazzling Fireworks Spectacle

News provided by

CENTRAL PATTANA

02 Jan, 2025, 16:53 CST

BANGKOK, Jan. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bangkok came alive on New Year's Eve as CentralwOrld, "The Times Square of Asia," lit up the skyline with a spectacular 180-degree fireworks display over Ratchaprasong. The city buzzed with excitement as hundreds of thousands gathered to celebrate, making Bangkok one of the most vibrant countdown destinations in the world.

The night unfolded with five stunning fireworks sets, each representing the 'Wheel' – Dreams, Odyssey, Poetic, Evolution, and Wonders. The dazzling display synced with messages on the world's largest panOramix screen, while the debut of Digital Art Toys added a bold and creative twist to the countdown experience.

The atmosphere pulsed with live performances by top Thai artists, including PP-Krit, Billkin-Putthipong, Nont Tanont, and JAYLERR x Ice Paris. A surprise appearance by soft power icon 'Moo Deng' electrified the crowd, alongside "Countdown Angels" Ling-Orm and Freen-Becky, and Miss Universe Thailand 2024, Opal Suchata, stepping onto the countdown stage for the first time.

Emerging artists like ZeeNunew, BUS (Because of You I Shine), PROXIE, PiXXiE, and 4EVE kept the energy high, while major acts such as Tattoo Colour, UrboyTJ, and Tree Man Down closed the night with unforgettable performances.

The countdown vibe radiated across the city, with live broadcasts lighting up Bangkok's key landmarks, including AIA Tower, Nana Intersection, and Surasak Intersection. Simultaneously, Thailand Countdown 2025 events unfolded at Central Pattana venues nationwide, from Central Westgate in Bangkok to Chiang Mai and Phuket.

In collaboration with the Tourism Authority of Thailand, Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, and corporate partners, the celebration showcased Bangkok's vibrant countdown spirit, reinforcing the city's role as a global destination for unforgettable New Year's celebrations.

Click : https://campaign.centralpattana.co.th/ctwbkkcountdown2025/

SOURCE CENTRAL PATTANA

