Marking the 40th Anniversary in Greater China and Co-Creating a New Chapter of Quality

HONG KONG, May 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ahead of the upcoming 19th "World Accreditation Day" on June 9, the 3rd TÜV Rheinland Quality Fest has officially commenced. Building on the strong momentum and industry attention of its previous two editions, the TÜV Rheinland Quality Fest has become an important link connecting industry, the public, and brands.

The 3rd TÜV Rheinland Quality Fest Officially Kicks Off

Coinciding with the 40th anniversary of TÜV Rheinland Greater China this year, the Quality Fest has been comprehensively upgraded. Centered around the core themes of the experience economy, digital trust, and sustainable value innovation, a two-month series of activities has been planned. The initiative aims to empower high-quality industry development, strengthen industry exchange, bring the concept of "quality" closer to everyday life, and enhance employee engagement with the brand, while showcasing the evolving mission and responsibility of a century-old testing, inspection, and certification (TIC) organization.

A Convergence of Technology and Human Touch

This year's Quality Fest adopts a brand-new visual identity, featuring a modern, technology-inspired design with vibrant colors. TÜV Rheinland's mascot "Tuvy" makes a fresh appearance as a knight holding a shield and sword interpreting the brand philosophy of a "trusted technical guardian." At the same time, the official theme song and music video have been released. The upbeat theme song was created with the participation of AI throughout the production process, resulting in a catchy and engaging melody. The music video also incorporates a wide range of AI-generated visual elements, fully demonstrating TÜV Rheinland's forward-looking approach in leveraging digital tools to drive business innovation and brand communication. Click here to view the MV

B2C Pop-up Experiences: Making "Trustworthiness" Visible and Tangible

To bridge the gap between professional certification and everyday life, this year's Quality Fest introduces innovative, multi-scenario offline pop-up experiences that make reliable quality both visible and tangible for consumers.

A themed pop-up cat café in Shanghai will focus on "pet-friendly" concepts, integrating TÜV Rheinland's services in pet product testing, "pet-friendly" certification for smart appliances, testing and evaluation of pet medical devices, and auditing of "pet-friendly" venues. Through immersive scenarios, the experience aims to provide an added layer of professional assurance for pets.

In Taipei, an eye-care electronics pop-up experience will be organized, combining interactive activities with knowledge sharing on eye health, enabling consumers to understand the value of eye-care certification in promoting a healthy lifestyle. Additional interactive activities will also be planned to further connect quality concepts with daily life through engaging formats.

Brand Knowledge Challenge: 40th Anniversary Rewards and Engagement

To celebrate four decades in Greater China, an online Brand Knowledge Challenge will run throughout the festival. Consumers can follow TÜV Rheinland's official social media accounts to participate in interactive quizzes. Participants can learn about the company's history and TIC expertise while entering a draw to win exclusive gifts.

Quality Fest Ambassadors: Employees as Brand Communicators

Last year, TÜV Rheinland introduced the "Quality Fest Ambassador" initiative for the first time, inviting employees to participate in the creation of short video content under the theme of "little-known facts" about the TIC industry, which received positive feedback.

This year, the ambassador programme will be further expanded, encouraging employees to break down complex testing and certification concepts into engaging, easy-to-understand content. By debunking common misconceptions and explaining the value behind certification marks, employees will help convey TÜV Rheinland's core mission and bring technical trust closer to the public.

World Accreditation Day: Driving High-Quality Industry Development

In celebration of the 19th World Accreditation Day, TÜV Rheinland will actively participate in a series of events hosted by market regulatory authorities and industry organizations across the region. By collaborating with stakeholders from government, industry, and academia, TÜV Rheinland aims to drive technological innovation and standards development. This collective effort supports the standardization, sustainability, and compliance upgrades of the TIC industry, paving the way for global expansion.

The 3rd TÜV Rheinland Quality Fest embraces a more open approach and innovative expression, inviting all stakeholders to explore new possibilities for the future of quality.

For more information and a chance to win special gifts, please follow TÜV Rheinland's official social media channels.

SOURCE TUV Rheinland Greater China