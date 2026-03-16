The Bicester Collection's Unlock Her Future™ Prize 2026 Arrives in East and Southeast Asia, Advancing Women-Led Impact at Scale

LONDON, March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Unlock Her Future Prize, the annual start-up competition for female social impact entrepreneurs powered by The Bicester Collection, will debut in East and Southeast Asia in 2026 – advancing its global commitment to women-led impact and purpose-driven entrepreneurship.

Each year, guided by the philosophy of "Global Vision, Local Engagement", the initiative travels to a new region to identify and support women launching and scaling system-changing start-ups. Following three successful regional editions: MENA (2023), LATAM (2024), and South Asia (2025), the 2026 edition welcomes applications from women aged 18 and over across East and Southeast Asia.

Applicants must present innovative ventures aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, addressing social, cultural or environmental challenges. Start-ups may be at the idea or validation stage – with a prototype in development – or at the launch/growth stage, operating for fewer than three years and generating under US$1 million in revenue.

Transformational Support for Visionary Founders

Endorsed by UN Women and presented in partnership with Ashoka, the Unlock Her Future Prize provides a powerful global platform that unlocks potential through capital, mentorship and global visibility. By combining financial support with education and international networks, the Prize equips women entrepreneurs to build resilient businesses that deliver measurable, sustainable impact.

Each winner receives:

A business grant of up to US$100,000

An executive education programme delivered by leading academic partners

Access to expert international mentors and The Bicester Collection's global network for visibility and collaboration

Addressing the Global Funding Gap

According to Harvard Business School, fewer than 3% of women-led businesses receive venture capital funding – leaving countless high-potential ideas underfunded and underrepresented.

Launched in 2022, the Unlock Her Future Prize was created to help shift this reality. Research from The Boston Consulting Group shows that equal participation in entrepreneurship could increase global GDP by 3% to 6% – up to US$5 trillion – underscoring the economic and social imperative of investing in women founders.

Part of The Bicester Collection's philanthropic programme DO GOOD, the Prize directly addresses structural funding gaps while strengthening a global ecosystem of women changemakers. To date, approximately US$900,000 in grants has been committed, supporting 14 ventures aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

Chantal Khoueiry, Chief Culture Officer, The Bicester Collection, said:

"Entrepreneurship can be a powerful force for systemic change. Across East and Southeast Asia, many women are building practical solutions to challenges in their communities. Through the Unlock Her Future Prize, we are proud to bring The Bicester Collection's global platform to the region—supporting women whose ideas combine innovation with real impact and helping them access the capital, mentorship, and visibility they need to grow."

A Growing Global Alumnae Network

The 2026 winners will join a distinguished international alumnae community of social impact leaders advancing health and well-being, quality education, climate and water resilience, and gender equality.

2023 MENA Edition winners:

Noor Jaber (Lebanon, NAWAT Health), Sara Lalla (Iraq/UAE, EcoCentric), Nubayr Zein (Egypt/UAE, Leaukeather), and Fella Bouti (Algeria, EcoTashira).

2024 LATAM Edition winners:

Valentina Agudelo (Colombia, Salva Health), Thamires Pontes (Brazil, Phycolabs), Leydi Cruz (Bolivia, Agrimet), Annie Rosas (Mexico, BlueKali), and Young Changemaker Kristal del Valle (Guatemala).

2025 South Asia Edition winners:

Nishat Palka (Bangladesh, MommyKidz), Amritha Krishnamoorthy (India, Stepping Stones Center), Jhillika Trisal (India, Cognitii), Nida Yousaf Sheikh (Pakistan, H20 Technologies), Sophiya Tamang (Nepal, Idea to Impact), and Yangchen Dorji (Bhutan, LEAD+).

Together they represent a global network of women redefining entrepreneurship – collaborating across sectors to drive innovation and shape a sustainable future.

Selection Process and Timeline

Semi-finalists will be selected by an independent Selection Committee composed of international business leaders and social impact experts. Finalists will be invited to participate in a regional bootcamp and pitch day, presenting their ventures to a distinguished jury of high-profile women leaders from the region.

The winners of the Unlock Her Future Prize 2026 East and Southeast Asia Edition will be announced in October 2026 during an awards ceremony at Shanghai Village, part of The Bicester Collection, which marks its 10th anniversary in 2026, underscoring the brand's long-standing commitment to the region.

Applications are open until 30 April. For more information and to apply, visit: https://www.thebicestercollection.com/en/do-good/unlock-her-future-2026/

SOURCE The Bicester Collection