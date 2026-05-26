The Nature Conservancy marks 75 years of science-driven conservation globally, with Hong Kong helping advance impact across Asia Pacific

HONG KONG, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Nature Conservancy (TNC) marks its 75th anniversary in 2026— over seven decades of working together as One Conservancy to help create a better future with a livable climate, healthy communities and thriving nature. Powered by science and partnerships, TNC has grown to work in more than 80 countries and territories to conserve nature, including through long-standing collaboration in Hong Kong and across Asia Pacific—helping to scale solutions to climate change and biodiversity loss by bringing together science, policy and capital to achieve measurable, long-term impact, for all generations.

Left to right: Dr Fred Zuliu Hu, Co-Chair of The Nature Conservancy Asia Pacific Council; Mrs Abby Hu; Mr Paul Chan, Financial Secretary of the Hong Kong SAR Government; Jennifer Morris, CEO of The Nature Conservancy; Will McGoldrick, Regional Managing Director for Asia Pacific, The Nature Conservancy; and Anthony Gao, Executive Director for Hong Kong and Regional Partnerships, The Nature Conservancy. The Nature Conservancy celebrates over seventy five years of science-based conservation across more than 80 countries, advancing solutions that connect nature, climate and communities—including in Hong Kong.

Founded in 1951, TNC is widely recognized for its ability to translate science into action–advancing practical conservation across critical ecosystems worldwide and demonstrating how nature-based solutions can be deployed at scale to address climate and biodiversity challenges.

Over the decades, TNC has designed, tested and scaled conservation solutions globally, delivering outcomes that are measurable, replicable and grounded in both scientific rigor and on-the-ground implementation. This ability to move from research to execution enables TNC to support durable, system-level change in partnership with communities, governments and the private sector.

"For 75 years, The Nature Conservancy has demonstrated that lasting impact is built on science, partnership and long-term commitment—and that approach matters more than ever now," said Jennifer Morris, CEO of The Nature Conservancy. "Today, the stakes have never been higher—neither has our ambition. We will harness the power of science, honor the wisdom of indigenous cultures, and support the courage of communities—because this moment is for a future we all share, where people and nature thrive for generations to come."

Asia Pacific: A Region of Urgency and Opportunity

Asia Pacific represents one of the most important regions for global conservation efforts. Home to approximately 4.3 billion people—nearly 60 percent of the world's population—it faces intensifying climate and biodiversity pressures, while also holding significant potential to deliver solutions at scale.

TNC's work across the region combines global scientific expertise with local leadership and partnerships to advance approaches that are practical, effective and adaptable across diverse geographies.

Against this backdrop, TNC is recognizing the 25th anniversary of its Asia Pacific Council (AP Council)—a community that for 25 years has provided leadership, insight and enduring support for conservation across the region, bringing together voices across sectors and helping to open doors, mobilize capital and turn ideas into action.

To mark the occasion, TNC hosted an anniversary dinner in Hong Kong on 15 May 2026, bringing together over 100 guests from government, business, finance and philanthropy to honor the Council's legacy of leadership, partnership and impact.

TNC was honored to welcome Mr Paul Chan, Financial Secretary of the Hong Kong SAR Government, who joined Jennifer Morris, AP Council members and partners for the evening. In his remarks, Mr Chan underscored the importance of integrating biodiversity considerations into decision-making and strengthening cross-sector collaboration to address climate risk and biodiversity loss—priorities that align with TNC's work across the region.

The celebration further underscored Hong Kong's role as a convening platform—connecting leaders across sectors to help turn shared ambition into coordinated action across Asia Pacific. As an international financial center, Hong Kong connects stakeholders across finance, business, philanthropy and civil society—helping translate conservation priorities into investable, actionable pathways for nature and climate.

In Hong Kong, this translates into on-the-ground action: TNC's work on nature-based solutions, including coastal resilience initiatives, demonstrates how healthy ecosystems can strengthen urban environments—supporting biodiversity, enhancing climate resilience and creating long-term value for communities.

"Hong Kong's position as an international financial center and connector between sectors and markets can help accelerate nature and climate solutions across Asia Pacific," said Anthony Gao, Executive Director for Hong Kong and Regional Partnerships, The Nature Conservancy. "We will continue to convene expertise, mobilize capital and advance science-based action at scale—delivering measurable outcomes for people and nature"

About The Nature Conservancy Hong Kong (TNC)

The Nature Conservancy (TNC) is a global conservation organization dedicated to conserving the lands and waters on which all life depends. Guided by science, we create innovative, on-the-ground solutions to our world's toughest challenges so that nature and people can thrive together. We are tackling climate change, conserving lands, waters and oceans at an unprecedented scale, providing food and water sustainably and helping make cities more resilient. The Nature Conservancy is working to make a lasting difference around the world in 83 countries and territories (39 by direct conservation impact and 44 through partners) through a collaborative approach that engages local communities, governments, the private sector, and other partners. TNC has been in Asia Pacific for over 30 years with projects in Australia, mainland China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Mongolia, New Zealand, and the Pacific Islands. In 2019, TNC was awarded the Lui Che Woo Prize for Sustainable Development. To learn more. please visit:

Website: http://www.tnc.org.hk

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SOURCE The Nature Conservancy