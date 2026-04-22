Hong Kong Turns Green on Earth Day

Hong Kong unites in green as schools, corporates and the public take small everyday actions for nature and climate

HONG KONG, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On Earth Day today, a shared moment of green swept across Hong Kong as schools, corporates and members of the public came together for Dress Green Day 2026—a citywide moment of participation led by The Nature Conservancy (TNC).

From classrooms and offices to communities across the city, Dress Green Day helped transform Earth Day from a calendar date into a visible, shared experience—reminding people that environmental care begins with everyday choices.

Dress Green Day 2026 participating organisations (in alphabetical order, including but not limited to): CITIC Securities International Company Limited; Division of Science, Lingnan University; Ewa (@ewa.tobey.coco); Harrow International School Hong Kong; ISF Academy; JCDecaux Transport; Victorinox Hong Kong Limited.

Participants were encouraged to wear green on 22 April and complete one small green action, such as using reusable items, saving energy, reducing waste or choosing lower‑carbon transport. By keeping the actions simple, Dress Green Day invited broad participation while reinforcing those small choices—taken together—can help build momentum for long-term change.

"Dress Green Day is about turning intention into participation—making Earth Day something you can see across the city," said Anthony Gao, Executive Director for Hong Kong and Regional Partnerships, The Nature Conservancy Hong Kong. "When we act together at school, at work and at home, even one small green step becomes a powerful sign of shared responsibility and hope."

Dress Green Day 2026 saw participation from a wide cross-section of the community, including schools, where Earth Day became a hands-on learning moment for students through simple, practical actions and classroom conversations; corporate teams, incorporating the day into ESG and staff engagement initiatives and encouraging colleagues to take one small green step together; and members of the public, who joined in by wearing green across the city and sharing their everyday green actions—helping turn Earth Day into a visible, citywide celebration.

As part of Dress Green Day, selected participant photos were featured on digital display panels across different MTR stations throughout the day, offering commuters a glimpse of Hong Kong's collective Earth Day participation and turning everyday journeys into shared moments—while reinforcing the idea that sustainability is a collective responsibility.

"We're pleased to take part in Dress Green Day as an organisation to support this meaningful ESG initiative," said Shirley Chan, Managing Director, JCDecaux Transport. "Alongside our team wearing green, we are proud to support The Nature Conservancy Hong Kong in showcasing community 'green moments' across our MTR advertising digital network to celebrate citywide participation and capture the day's shared memories, highlighting how this participation can help build a stronger culture of sustainability."

"Dress Green Day gave us a joyful way to bring the whole school community into Earth Day," said Kylie Yule, Sustainability Program Manager, The Independent Schools Foundation Academy (ISF Academy). "By wearing a green ribbon and taking one simple action, students saw how small daily choices can add up—and how caring for nature can be part of everyday school life."

Dress Green Day 2026 was further energised by the support of Kay Tse, who helped amplify the message by encouraging participation and highlight the power of collective action.

Connecting Participation with Conservation Action

While the colour green symbolised the day, Dress Green Day also reflected TNC's broader conservation mission—linking public participation with long-term, science-based conservation work.

In Hong Kong, TNC advances science‑based initiatives including oyster reef restoration, marine ecosystem recovery and nature‑based solutions that strengthen coastal resilience, alongside environmental education and community engagement. Across the Asia Pacific, TNC works to protect coral reefs, forests and coastal ecosystems, supports sustainable fisheries and helps communities adapt to climate change.

Ultimately, Dress Green Day serves as a reminder that conservation success depends not only on science, but on people choosing to care — and to act—together.

Looking Beyond Earth Day

TNC hopes the momentum from Dress Green Day will continue beyond 22 April. Schools, organisations and individuals who wish to deepen their involvement — through partnerships, sustainability initiatives, volunteering or educational programmes—are welcome to connect with TNC to explore ways to stay involved.

For those who would like to further support ongoing conservation work in Hong Kong and across Asia Pacific, voluntary donations are also welcome. Contributions help advance long-term efforts ranging from marine ecosystem restoration and climate resilience to environmental education and community engagement. Donation link: https://act.tnc.org.hk/c/L8ML

TNC extends heartfelt thanks to the schools, corporates and members of the public who joined Dress Green Day 2026 across Hong Kong. Participation spanned a broad range of sectors and school communities, reflecting a shared commitment to practical, everyday environmental action. A full list of participating organisations will be published on TNC's website campaign page.

TNC will continue to grow Dress Green Day in the years ahead and looks forward to welcoming even broader participation in Dress Green Day 2027.

"What we witnessed today shows that participation can be simple, joyful, and for everyone," added Anthony Gao. "If we carry that same spirit into our schools, workplaces, and homes, we can build lasting momentum behind the collective actions that we urgently need to protect our nature and climate."

About The Nature Conservancy Hong Kong (TNC)

The Nature Conservancy (TNC) is a global conservation organization dedicated to conserving the lands and waters on which all life depends. Guided by science, we create innovative, on-the-ground solutions to our world's toughest challenges so that nature and people can thrive together. We are tackling climate change, conserving lands, waters and oceans at an unprecedented scale, providing food and water sustainably and helping make cities more resilient. The Nature Conservancy is working to make a lasting difference around the world in 83 countries and territories (39 by direct conservation impact and 44 through partners) through a collaborative approach that engages local communities, governments, the private sector, and other partners. TNC has been in Asia Pacific for over 30 years with projects in Australia, mainland China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Mongolia, New Zealand, and the Pacific Islands. In 2019, TNC was awarded the Lui Che Woo Prize for Sustainable Development. To learn more. please visit:

Website: http://www.tnc.org.hk

Facebook: TNC HK 大自然保護協會

Instagram: @tnc_hk

LinkedIn: The Nature Conservancy in Hong Kong

SOURCE The Nature Conservancy