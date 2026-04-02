Wear Green. Act Green. Join Dress Green Day This Earth Day

An open call for schools, companies and communities across Hong Kong to participate

HONG KONG, April 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Earth Day, on 22 April, is recognised globally as a day for environmental awareness and action. It is a moment to reflect on our relationship with nature and the climate, and to turn concern into practical steps at home, at school, and at work. It also serves as a reminder to care for our shared home—and that when many people take small actions together, the collective impact can be significant.

Join Dress Green Day This Earth Day

To mark Earth Day, The Nature Conservancy (TNC) is launching Dress Green Day 2026, inviting schools, organisations, corporates and the wider community across Hong Kong to join Dress Green Day – a simple, inclusive participation initiative designed to make Earth Day visible in everyday life, and to encourage practical actions that can continue beyond a single day.

Why Dress Green: A Visible Reminder to Act

Dress Green Day uses a simple signal – wearing green – to create a visible, shared moment across the city. TNC emphasises that wearing green alone does not solve the environmental crisis; it is intentionally symbolic — serving as a signal and reminder that environmental responsibility starts with awareness and daily choices.

In a dense, fast‑paced city like Hong Kong, small, visible cues can be powerful—whether it is a green T‑shirt, a reusable bottle, a green accessory or even a simple pin—prompting reflection, conversation and action, both individually and collectively.

To move beyond symbolism, participants are encouraged to complete "One Green Act" on Earth Day. Examples include bringing a reusable bottle, cup or lunchbox; reducing waste and refusing single‑use plastics; choosing public transport or walking shorter distances; saving energy by switching off lights or setting air‑conditioning responsibly; recycling properly; taking a nature walk to reconnect with the environment; choosing greener meals; reusing items at home and in the workplace. These everyday actions, multiplied across a city, can contribute meaningfully to resource conservation, emissions reduction and long‑term behaviour change.

Kay Tse partners with TNC to Amplify Dress Green Day 2026

TNC is honoured to have the support of Hong Kong artist Ms. Kay Tse (謝安琪), who joins Dress Green Day 2026 as an Earth Day Supporter, helping bring the message to a wider audience.

"Caring for the Earth can begin with something simple. One thought, one choice, one small act — even the colour we wear can express what we value. I'm happy to support Dress Green Day, and I hope everyone will join me on 22 April to wear green, act green, and show our love for the planet we share."

— Kay Tse, Earth Day Star Supporter

A Simple Way to Join Bigger Conservation Solutions

While Dress Green Day is intentionally simple, it reflects a belief central to TNC's science‑based conservation approach: long‑term environmental solutions require both ecological action and public engagement.

In Hong Kong, TNC is advancing conservation work ranging from endangered oyster reefs restoration to nature‑based solutions for coastal resilience, marine ecosystem recovery, and expanded environmental education and community engagement. Across the Asia Pacific, TNC works to protect coral reefs, forests and coastal ecosystems, support sustainable fisheries, and help communities adapt to climate change.

Dress Green Day offers an accessible entry point for the public to connect everyday choices with these broader conservation efforts — because meaningful change often begins with small actions, taken together.

How to Participate

Individuals are invited to wear something green on 22 April, take one small green action, and share a green moment using #DressGreenHK and tagging @tnc_hk.

Schools and corporates who would like to participate or learn more can register or enquire by emailing [email protected]. More information is available at www.tnc.org.hk.

Through one colour, one action and one shared day, Hong Kong can come together for the planet — and show how small steps, taken together, add up.

Share Your Green Moment

Individuals, schools and organisations are invited to submit Earth Day photos of themselves wearing green to The Nature Conservancy (TNC) via WhatsApp, direct message to TNC on Instagram or Facebook, or by email to [email protected].

Selected photos may be featured, on a random basis, as part of the Dress Green Day montage across TNC's social media platforms and on MTR Urban Line digital panels at various stations on Earth Day. (Feature opportunities are subject to availability and final arrangements.)

Optional Support for Conservation

Participation in Dress Green Day is free and open to all. For those who wish to further support The Nature Conservancy's science‑based conservation work in Hong Kong and across Asia Pacific, voluntary donations are welcome. Contributions will help advance long‑term efforts— from marine ecosystem restoration and nature‑based climate solutions to environmental education and community engagement.

Donations can be made at: https://act.tnc.org.hk/c/L8ML

About The Nature Conservancy Hong Kong (TNC)

The Nature Conservancy (TNC) is a global conservation organization dedicated to conserving the lands and waters on which all life depends. Guided by science, we create innovative, on-the-ground solutions to our world's toughest challenges so that nature and people can thrive together. We are tackling climate change, conserving lands, waters and oceans at an unprecedented scale, providing food and water sustainably and helping make cities more resilient. The Nature Conservancy is working to make a lasting difference around the world in 83 countries and territories (39 by direct conservation impact and 44 through partners) through a collaborative approach that engages local communities, governments, the private sector, and other partners. TNC has been in Asia Pacific for over 30 years with projects in Australia, mainland China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Mongolia, New Zealand, and the Pacific Islands. In 2019, TNC was awarded the Lui Che Woo Prize for Sustainable Development. To learn more. please visit:

Website: http://www.tnc.org.hk

Facebook: TNC HK 大自然保護協會

Instagram: @tnc_hk

LinkedIn: The Nature Conservancy in Hong Kong

For photos download, please visit: LINK

SOURCE The Nature Conservancy