The Peninsula Hotels Celebrates Five of its Hotels Receiving Condé Nast Traveler's Inaugural Triple Crown Award

Five Peninsula Hotels across Asia and the United States — including The Peninsula Bangkok, Beijing, Shanghai, Tokyo, and Chicago — are named among an exclusive collection of hotels honored in the debut year of Condé Nast Traveler's newest global distinction

HONG KONG, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Highlighting the brand's enduring legacy, The Peninsula Hotels is proud to announce that The Peninsula Bangkok, The Peninsula Beijing, The Peninsula Shanghai, The Peninsula Tokyo, and The Peninsula Chicago have been named to the inaugural Condé Nast Traveler Triple Crown collection.

Condé Nast Traveler, widely regarded as one of the world's leading travel magazines, sets the standard for editorial excellence and shapes the global conversation around luxury travel, destinations, and hospitality. Among its newest recognitions of sustained excellence, the Triple Crown celebrates an exceptionally select collection of hotels that have, over the past three decades, achieved all three of the publication's flagship honours: the Hot List, the Gold List, and the Readers' Choice Awards.

Rather than reflecting a single moment in time, the Triple Crown defines hotels by lasting distinction across editorial and industry acclaim and traveler endorsement. It represents a rare category of properties that have consistently resonated with both Condé Nast Traveler editors and its global readership.

The Hot List highlights the best new hotels to open each year, while the Gold List reflects Condé Nast Traveler editors' annual selection of their favorite hotels worldwide. The Condé Nast Traveler Readers' Choice Awards are determined annually by the publication's global audience. Together, these selections form a comprehensive measure of innovation, expert selection, and guest experience.

"With five properties included across our global portfolio, we are honoured to see such strong representation of our hotels recognized in Condé Nast Traveler's inaugural Triple Crown collection," said Gareth Roberts, The Peninsula's Chief Operating Officer. "Each of these properties reflects a distinct character rooted in its city while remaining unmistakably Peninsula. This speaks to the dedication of our teams and their continued commitment to delivering thoughtful, personalized, and truly exceptional hospitality and guest experiences that go beyond the stay."

The recognition reflects an approach that has long defined The Peninsula: a focus on people, a deep connection to the cities each hotel calls home, and a long-term view. Grounded in authenticity and attention to detail, that philosophy shapes the guest experience across the brand's 12 hotels in Asia, Europe, and the United States.

For more information on The Peninsula Hotels, please visit peninsula.com.

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About The Hongkong and Shanghai Hotels, Limited (Stock Code: 45)

Incorporated in 1866 and listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, The Hongkong and Shanghai Hotels, Limited is the holding company of a group which is engaged in the ownership, development, and management of prestigious hotels and commercial and residential properties in key locations in Asia, Europe and the United States, as well as the provision of tourism and leisure, retail and other services. The Peninsula Hotels portfolio comprises The Peninsula Hong Kong, The Peninsula Shanghai, The Peninsula Beijing, The Peninsula Tokyo, The Peninsula London, The Peninsula Paris, The Peninsula Istanbul, The Peninsula New York, The Peninsula Chicago, The Peninsula Beverly Hills, The Peninsula Bangkok and The Peninsula Manila. The property portfolio of the group includes The Repulse Bay Complex, The Peak Tower and St. John's Building in Hong Kong, and 21 avenue Kléber in Paris, France. The Peak Tram, Retail and Others portfolio of the group includes The Peak Tram in Hong Kong; The Quail in Carmel, California; Peninsula Clubs and Consultancy Services, Peninsula Merchandising, and Tai Pan Laundry in Hong Kong.

Learn more at www.peninsula.com or follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

SOURCE The Peninsula Hotels