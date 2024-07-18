The Sanya EDITION Taps into Family Guests Market with Its New Generation of Vacation Experience

The newly launched Summer Camp Program at The Sanya EDITION offers engaging activities for children aged 3-12, including workshops, sports, and tropical island-themed experiences. Designed to ensure a seamless vacation for the entire family, the program provides a "hands-free" childcare solution, allowing parents to enjoy leisure activities such as spa treatments, gourmet dining, or lounging by the pool while their children participate in supervised, fun-filled adventures at The Playland.

This initiative addresses the common vacation challenge of balancing the entertainment of both parents and children. Edward Yuan, General Manager of The Sanya EDITION, emphasizes, "EDITION is a lifestyle brand, so we aim to create the next generation of vacation experience where nobody needs to compromise their own fun. Our goal with the Summer Camp Program is to ensure both parents and children have enjoyable and fulfilling experiences, and our extensive range of hotel products, services, and facilities is designed to make that possible."

Firmly rooted in the EDITION brand's strong sense of refined, timeless design and style, The Sanya EDITION – the first Asia-Pacific EDITION hotel – seamlessly blends the tropical beauty of Hainan with contemporary elegance and luxury. Guests can indulge in sophisticated amenities, such as relaxing at the spa, enjoying handcrafted cocktails at The Sky Bar, dining at upscale restaurants like The Jade Egret, Barbacoa, and Xianhai, or experiencing the vibrant atmosphere at The Beach Club.

The newly upgraded Ocean Pool provides a serene and luxurious environment for swimming and relaxation. Guests can also enjoy water sports on the resort's 20,000 m² Private Ocean. The Lifestyle Aesthetics Community (LAC) elevates the guest experience with its art center, coffee house, bookstore, and fashion boutiques, offering a blend of culture, relaxation, and style that captivates and inspires.

Adding to its allure, The Beach Club at The Sanya EDITION has recently been partly decorated by Dior for a stunning 2024 Dioriviera pop-up space. The decor features toile de Jouy adorning loungers, umbrellas, cushions, and cabanas, creating a chic and sophisticated ambiance. This takeover, along with many other similar collaborations, underscores The Sanya EDITION's commitment to offering guests unparalleled luxury and lifestyle experiences, solidifying its reputation as a premier destination for trendsetters.

Sanya leverages the expansive opportunities from the 59 countries' visa-free policy, enhancing its appeal as an international tourism consumption center. This policy, combined with the unique offerings of The Sanya EDITION, makes Sanya an ideal destination for international travelers. Guests from around the world are invited to experience the unparalleled hospitality and luxurious amenities of The Sanya EDITION this summer.

