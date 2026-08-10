TICKETS FOR THE NBA CHINA GAMES 2026 PRESENTED BY TAOBAO 88VIP FEATURING THE DALLAS MAVERICKS AND HOUSTON ROCKETS TO GO ON SALE ON AUG. 12

– Mavericks and Rockets Will Play Preseason Games on Oct. 9 and 11 at The Venetian Arena in Macao –

– Star-Studded Lineup of Artists from Across Asia to Perform at Games and NBA Fan Day –

MACAO, Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Basketball Association (NBA) and Sands China Ltd. (HKEx: 1928.HK) today announced that tickets for The NBA China Games 2026 presented by Taobao 88VIP and NBA Fan Day presented by Alibaba Cloud will go on sale to the public on Wednesday, Aug. 12 at 12 p.m. China Standard Time (CST) at Cotai Ticketing, Taobao 88VIP, Trip.com and MPay*. The NBA China Games 2026 will feature the Dallas Mavericks and the Houston Rockets playing preseason games on Friday, Oct. 9 at 7:30 p.m. CST and Sunday, Oct. 11 at 5:30 p.m. CST at The Venetian Arena in Macao.

The NBA China Games 2026 presented by Taobao 88VIP and NBA Fan Day will go on sale to the public on August 12 at 12 p.m. CST (China Standard Time). The NBA China Games 2026 presented by Taobao 88VIP and NBA Fan Day will go on sale to the public on August 12 at 12 p.m. CST (China Standard Time).

The NBA and Sands China also today announced a star-studded lineup of artists from across Asia who will perform at the games as well as NBA Fan Day on Saturday, Oct. 10 at 3:30 p.m. CST at The Venetian Arena:

The NBA China Games 2026 will feature halftime performances by Gen Z group KiiiKiii.

Hong Kong singer-actor and MIRROR member Keung To and K-Pop star EVAN (a.k.a. HEESEUNG) will perform live at NBA Fan Day, which will be hosted by rapper-actor MC Jin and celebrate basketball and the NBA through a variety of fan engagement activities featuring Mavericks and Rockets players, entertainment and mascots, including a skills challenge, three-point contest, shooting stars challenge, and a slam dunk show featuring professional dunkers.

The Mavericks currently feature 2016 NBA champion and nine-time NBA All-Star Kyrie Irving, 2025-26 NBA Rookie of the Year Cooper Flagg, and 2026 No. 9 overall pick Morez Johnson Jr. The Rockets currently feature two-time NBA champion and 16-time NBA All-Star Kevin Durant, two-time NBA All-Star Alperen Sengun, and 2024-25 NBA All-Defensive First Team member Amen Thompson.

In collaboration with Sands China, this year's games will feature a new digital destination – NBAChinaGames.com – where fans can access the latest official information about the games, surrounding events, fan experiences, venues, ticket information, and more.

The NBA China Games 2026 presented by Taobao 88VIP will reach fans in more than 200 countries and territories on television, digital media and social media. Sands China, the Official Integrated Resort Partner of NBA China, will serve as the Co-Host and Official Promoter of the games. The games and surrounding events will be supported by a roster of partners, including Presenting Partner Taobao 88VIP, Presenting Partner of NBA Fan Day Alibaba Cloud, and Official Partners NIKE, Alipay+, Amazon Web Services, Ctrip, Gatorade, JACK & JONES, Mengniu, NEW BALANCE, Tissot and Wilson.

Tickets will start at MOP/HKD 588 for the games and MOP/HKD 488 for NBA Fan Day.

*Ticketing Channels:

Cotai Ticketing

NBA China Games 2026 presented by Taobao 88VIP (online): English: https://www.cotaiticketing.com/shows/nbachina2026 Simplified Chinese: https://cn.cotaiticketing.com/shows/nbachina2026 Traditional Chinese: https://hk.cotaiticketing.com/shows/nbachina2026

NBA Fan Day (online): English: https://www.cotaiticketing.com/shows/fad2026 Simplified Chinese: https://cn.cotaiticketing.com/shows/fad2026 Traditional Chinese: https://hk.cotaiticketing.com/shows/fad2026

Phone: Macao: +853 2882 8818 Hong Kong: +852 3065 9899



Trip.com

Online: https://contents.ctrip.com/activitysetupapp/mkt/index/nba26mo?popup=close https://hk.trip.com/sale/w/ylqj3cozaochugeq/nbachinagames2026.html?locale=zh-hk

Phone: Macao: +86-21 3406-4888 Hong Kong: +852-3008-3295 / 3002-3252 Mainland China: 95010 / 400-632-1088 / 400-830-6666



MPay

Taobao 88VIP Member Center (members only)

SOURCE Sands China Ltd.