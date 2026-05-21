Top Brands, Factory-Direct Sourcing and Lifestyle Trends Drive Momentum at RX Huabo Shenzhen Gift Fair

SHENZHEN, China, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 34th China (Shenzhen) International Gifts, Handicrafts, Watches & Houseware Fair concluded on April 28 at the Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center, reinforcing its position as one of the Asia-Pacific region's leading sourcing platforms for the gift and home industry. Organized by RX Huabo, the four-day event brought together 4,500 exhibitors across 300,000 square meters and attracted more than 300,000 buyer attendances, showcasing over 30 consumer categories, including home and lifestyle products, consumer electronics, smart appliances, cultural and creative IP, outdoor products, and personal wellness.

Leading Brands Expand One-Stop Sourcing Opportunities

The fair featured a strong lineup of leading Chinese brands responding to growing global demand for quality-driven and lifestyle-oriented products. Home appliance companies such as Supor, Midea, Haier and Bear showcased smart and design-led products tailored for corporate gifting and employee wellness programs.

Lifestyle and personal care brands including MERCURY and SKG highlighted products focused on wellbeing, comfort and modern living, while brands such as Shokz and Mobi Garden presented solutions spanning outdoor lifestyles, health technology and on-the-go living scenarios.

Scenario-Based Consumption Shapes Emerging Trends

One of the clearest trends at this year's show was the rise of scenario-based consumption, reflecting how the gift industry is evolving from functional products toward emotionally driven and experience-oriented purchasing decisions.

Exhibitors introduced customized solutions tailored to four high-growth lifestyle scenarios — self-care and emotional wellness, hybrid work, social communities and festive gifting. Products such as premium fragrances, portable tech accessories, and lightweight outdoor gear attracted strong interest from younger consumers in Europe and Southeast Asia. At the same time, low-volume customization and cultural storytelling are driving a shift from excessive packaging toward more meaningful gifting experiences.

About RX Huabo

With over 30 years of industry experience, RX Huabo has become the largest and most influential exhibition organizer in the Gift & Home sector in the Asia-Pacific region and is part of RX, the global leader in events and exhibitions. It organizes 16 professional B2B exhibitions at home and abroad each year, bringing together over 10,000 exhibitors and 1 million products to meet the purchasing needs of 3 million buyers. And through the online platform Limaotong, the new media matrix to build an omni-channel B2B online and offline trading platform to help quality suppliers, for millions of professional buyers to provide a year-round, efficient procurement platform.

Lisa Li at [email protected]

https://www.rxhuabo.com.cn

SOURCE RX Huabo