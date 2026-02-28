Trust Your Journey: HIKMICRO Leads the Way with Dependability and Innovation at IWA 2026

HANGZHOU, China, Feb. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global thermal and digital hunting optics leader HIKMICRO is backing up its "Trust Your Journey: From Market Leader to Trusted Partner" mantra with a raft of pioneering products at IWA 2026.

IWA Outdoor Classics, which takes place in Nuremberg from Thursday 26th February to Sunday 1st March, is Europe's premier showcase of hunting equipment. That makes it the perfect place for HIKMICRO to reveal its world-leading product range. Market-leading breakthroughs showcased on HIKMICRO's IWA stand include a fully integrated AI Intelligent Ecosystem with products and services synced through the Sight app and groundbreaking imaging technologies including Light Pro, Sync Pro and Image Pro 4.0.

Building trust as the journey unfolds

Over the past five years, HIKMICRO has set a new standard for digital and thermal hunting devices. Starting out as a challenger, the pioneering brand has surpassed established industry players to gain an increasingly large share of the global hunting market.

HIKMICRO's rapid rise to market leader is the result of uncompromising focus on user-centric development to produce totally reliable digital and thermal hunting equipment. Reliability is at the core of the brand's ethos, embodying the confidence hunters feel in HIKMICRO's trusted ability to translate sophisticated technology into simple, dependable solutions for real-world hunting applications.

Through dedicated design and engineering, and by listening to hunters who use our devices in all scenarios, we have built unwavering trust. Hunters know they can depend on HIKMICRO in critical moments; uncertainty is turned into assurance, even in the most demanding situations.

HIKMICRO does so much more than provide outstanding products – the brand has grown into a trusted outdoor partner. Our leading technology works in harmony with the hunter's natural instincts to inspire confidence, respect and a truly immersive connection with nature.

Trust is a prize that is earned over time and by producing equipment that delivers dependable performance when the wild tests us to the limits. Hunters have learned to trust HIKMICRO through every step along the path to hunting success as our journey together unfolds to create a lifetime of treasured moments.

Technology you can count on for successful hunting

The provision of leading technology that is simple to use and provides a genuine advantage in the field has played a key role in HIKMICRO's recognition as a trusted hunting partner.

HIKMICRO's AI Intelligent Ecosystem is one of the major advancements showcased at IWA. This fully connected hunting system uses the Sight app to integrate all products and services into an all-encompassing outdoor device ecosystem. Here, HIKZone facilitates product integration incorporating auto photo capture and map tagging, multi-device map visualization and animal location tracking. This enables the gathering, saving and sharing of information that can be used to reflect on past experiences and plan ahead for the added confidence of being in the right place at the right time on future hunts.

HIKMICRO also assures precise shot placement when hunting at long range. Advanced ballistic calculation, comprising bullet and wind speed, stability, temperature and pressure, gives hunters the reassurance they need to shoot with confidence over extended distances.

The integrated hub even provides 24/7 service and support. This convenient, easy-to-reach service is available right around the clock; HIKMICRO is always by your side, helping you to get the absolute best from your device. And it doesn't end there, the AI Intelligent Ecosystem will continue to grow, incorporating future products and new features – so stay tuned.

HIKMICRO's imaging technologies come with the reassurance of the clearest, most immersive viewing experience.

Light Pro (on the latest ALPEX Pro models) is a proprietary algorithm developed by HIKMICRO to enhance light sensitivity and image detail. Even in low-light environments of Northern Europe, in the gloom of twilight, it can extend full-color viewing by up to 30 minutes. This clear advantage enables hunters to fully exploit the best times of day with the reassurance of confident quarry identification and precise aiming.

Sync Pro (on STELLAR 3.0 SX60LS 3.0 & HABROK Pro HX60LS models) greatly reduces the time between capturing, processing and displaying the image. The delay between real-world action and the display is cut by 60% for instant visual feedback without frustrating lag. Trusting that shots will strike exactly where the aimpoint shows after swiftly detecting the target enables hunters to confidently make split-second decisions at the decisive moment.

Built around an upgraded AI adaptive image algorithm, IMAGE PRO 4.0 makes automatic adjustments for optimum image quality in changing conditions. This dynamic adaptation requires no intervention, so the user can focus entirely on the hunt while IMAGE PRO 4.0 delivers clear, vivid viewing in any scenario. Clear outlines and fine detail leave the hunter in no doubt when identifying quarry or lining up for a precision shot on a challenging target.

These features and many others combine with robust build quality and simple, intuitive controls to make HIKMICRO a dependable hunting companion you can always count on.

Trust your journey

The brand's proven record in the toughest field conditions means it is not just a market-leading technological pioneer but also a trusted partner.

HIKMICRO's AI Intelligent Ecosystem, integrating all products with a range of innovative features and helpful support services, is a pioneering system-level innovation. Products no longer exist as isolated devices – they are now part of an all-encompassing integrated experience, unifying world-leading performance with unrivaled information gathering and sharing with the reassurance of round-the-clock support.

Absolute dependability remains at the core of HIKMICRO's ethos. Our devices ensure the ultimate viewing experience and reliable performance in the harshest of environments, so hunters have lasting confidence and trust in a product that will always deliver in the critical moment.

HIKMICRO is your trusted companion as we move forward together on the hunting journey. Our Intelligent AI Ecosystem will continue to grow as our product range evolves to rise to the challenge of ever-changing real-world hunting scenarios. We are right by your side, every step of the way.

