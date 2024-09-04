HONG KONG, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TÜV Rheinland Greater China, an international independent third-party testing, inspection, and certification organization, will act as the presenting partner of the German national tennis team for the Davis Cup. TÜV Rheinland will support the team as they compete in the 2024 Davis Cup Finals Group Stage (Group C), held at the Hengqin International Tennis Center in Zhuhai, China, from September 10th to 15th. This marks the first time in over a century that the prestigious Davis Cup is being hosted in Asia, a testament to the International Tennis Federation's trust and recognition of Chinese tennis. TÜV Rheinland will create a dedicated area for matches in which the German team competes, inviting customers, partners, and employees from the Greater Bay Area to join in celebrating this grand tennis event.

TÜV Rheinland Greater China Supports German National Tennis Team for Davis Cup

The Davis Cup, organized by the International Tennis Federation, is the premier international men's tennis team event, attracting teams from over 150 countries and regions annually. Known as the "Tennis World Cup," it is the world's largest annual team sports competition. The Davis Cup Finals Group Stage will take place simultaneously in Bologna (Group A), Valencia (Group B), Zhuhai (Group C), and Manchester (Group D). The German team will compete against the United States, Slovakia, and Chile in Group C. The top two teams from each group will advance to the finals in Málaga, Spain, from November 19th to 24th.

"This is a partnership from which our Davis Cup team powered by TÜV Rheinland, and above all, the players, will benefit enormously. It is easier to play on the court when you, as a player, receive support from the stands. We are therefore very happy that TÜV Rheinland is participating as a presenting partner in the group phase in China," said DTB President Dietloff von Arnim.

Team captain Michael Kohlmann also knows how important the fans will be: "Getting through the group phase in China will be a difficult task for us, and we will need as much support as possible from our fans. With their help, I am confident that we will reach the finals in Málaga."

Yushun Wong, CEO and President of TÜV Rheinland Greater China, said, "We are proud to sponsor the German National Tennis Team in the prestigious Davis Cup, an event that not only showcases world-class athleticism but also fosters valuable connections and collaborations that align with our business objectives in the Greater Bay Area. Engaging in sports activities contributes to a healthier and more vibrant work environment, which can lead to enhanced work efficiency and job satisfaction for our colleagues. This partnership embodies our commitment to employee well-being, teamwork, and the cultural values that define TÜV Rheinland, reinforcing our dedication to building a supportive community for all our employees."

SOURCE TUV Rheinland Greater China