HONG KONG, July 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TÜV Rheinland Hong Kong, an international independent third-party testing, inspection, and certification organization, successfully participated in the 5th ESG Xchange 2024 Summit from June 27 to 28. Ryan Foo, Senior Technical Manager of TÜV Rheinland Customized Services, attended the "Decarbonization Technologies and Solutions" panel discussion, where he shared insights on how TÜV Rheinland provides third-party certification and assurance for companies in areas such as decarbonization, recycled content, zero waste, and emission reduction, highlighting the benefits of these certifications for companies driving sustainability.

TÜV Rheinland Hong Kong Participates in ESG Xchange 2024

Foo explained that, in addition to traditional ISO management system certifications, TÜV Rheinland helps many brands and suppliers mitigate environmental risks and ensure social compliance. They tailor or develop sector-specific programs to assist suppliers and manufacturers in reducing their carbon footprint. In the garment and textiles industries, for instance, requirements differ from those of listed companies or stock exchange requirements. Instead of relying on suppliers' ESG reports, brands and retailers often send checklists or questionnaires for suppliers to fill out. TÜV Rheinland can provide this questionnaire verification service to help suppliers improve the credibility of the questionnaire.

As the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and the European Union introduce new climate requirements, assisting many companies committed to sustainable development in dealing with the challenges they face in dealing with their own and their supply chain carbon emissions, TÜV Rheinland provides an greenhouse gases scope 1, 2, 3 inventory verification and the carbon emission data management platform.The platform will provide companies with carbon emission quantification needs provide full-process services from project application, greenhouse gas quantification, review, report generation.

ESG Xchange 2024 provided a platform for stakeholders to engage with leaders in the ESG field, exploring best practices, sustainable supply chain management, carbon trading, and corporate carbon neutrality strategies. The event featured over 100 international and local speakers and showcased innovative technologies in digital data capture, carbon capture, energy storage, and green digital asset management. The summit coincided with the inaugural "TÜV Rheinland Quality Fest," a month-long event themed "Quality, Innovation, and Sustainability." This fest aimed to raise public awareness about product quality and safety, creating an interactive platform for partners and consumers to promote higher quality and more sustainable development in the testing, inspection, and certification industry.

TÜV Rheinland Hong Kong ESG Service: https://gcn.tuv.com/CN24_A02_ESG

SOURCE TUV Rheinland Greater China