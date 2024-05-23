uCloudlink Introduces New GlocalMe® Life Series at VivaTech 2024 With Three New One-for-All Mobile Devices That Redefine The Way Digital Consumers Connect And Communicate Wherever They Are In The World

PARIS, May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GlocalMe®, the digital lifestyle brand under uCloudLink Group Inc. ("uCloudlink") (NASDAQ: UCL), today introduced three new products at VivaTech 2024. The GlocalMe Life KeyTracker, RoamPlug and Unicord are the latest products under the new GlocalMe Life product series that will keep digital consumers connected to their friends, family and work no matter where they are in the world. These new GlocalMe Life devices come with uCloudlink's patented Cloud SIM technology that enables fast, reliable and secured internet connectivity in over 200 countries and regions, minimizing the need for expensive roaming charges and international mobile data plan subscriptions.

"We envision a world where every individual, regardless of their location or circumstance, is seamlessly connected rather than be bound by the limitations of a single network operator, expensive data roaming plans or the unpredictability of unsecured Wi-Fi," said Chaohui Chen, CEO of uCloudlink. "The GlocalMe Life series represents more than just a technological advancement, it's a paradigm shift — a fusion of innovation, simplicity and practicality. It mirrors the dynamic interplay between technology and lifestyle that seamlessly adapts to the needs of today's digital consumers. The new GlocalMe Life products we've introduced are more than just mobile devices, they are designed to bridge connectivity barriers and provide a seamless and minimalistic experience for individuals no matter where they are in the world."

In a world where every moment is connected, GlocalMe is more than just a global network service operator; it is an innovator that connects people. With GlocalMe, every connection is a step towards a better, empowered life.

GlocalMe Life KeyTracker

The GlocalMe Life KeyTracker is a small and lightweight tracker that can be attached to any personal belonging, including your key, luggage and other valuables. The KeyTracker can also provide peace of mind for caregivers with children and elders or pet owners in case they are out of reach. It connects to your smartphone via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth to pinpoint the exact location on the GlocalMe mobile app through its six-fold relocation technology, with unique multi-network multi-base station positioning and active radar search for up to 100 meters.

With a retail price of USD 49.99 (and USD 54.99 for Pet Edition), the GlocalMe Life KeyTracker is available for purchase starting June 11, 2024 on GlocalMe's official website.

GlocaMe Life RoamPlug

The GlocalMe Life RoamPlug is more than just a universal travel adapter, it's a one-for-all device that combines smart charging technology, 4 ports charger including 3 USB-C and 1 USB-A and a built-in mobile Wi-Fi module. The RoamPlug allows you to travel lighter, smarter, and a one plug power source for all your tech and devices. When not being used as an adapter, it can also be used as a mobile hotspot to provide stable and secured internet connectivity for all your other mobile devices on the go.

With a retail price of USD 99.99, the GlocalMe Life RoamPlug is available for purchase starting Jun 17, 2024 on GlocalMe's official website.

GlocalMe Life Unicord

The GlocalMe Life Unicord is a USB C to C cable with built-in mobile Wi-Fi capabilities. Imagine yourself without a charging cable, Wi-Fi dongle or internet connectivity. The Unicord can tackle all these problems by simply connecting the cable to a power source or laptop directly, and the mobile Wi-Fi module on the cable will instantly serve as a hotspot. The combination of the Unicord and the RoamPlug make them great travel companions not only to charge and connect your devices, but also provide you with reliable internet connectivity without the need to carry bulky hardware.

With a retail price of USD 29.99, the GlocalMe Life Unicord is available for purchase starting Jun 17, 2024 on GlocalMe's official website.

GlocalMe Life Series and Data Mall

First introduced in 2024, GlocalMe Life is a new product series established by GlocalMe that aims to merge smart life and reliable internet accessibility into a simple and minimalistic experience. From family & pet caring devices to other mobile essentials, the GlocalMe Life products are your local and global travel companions that allows you to stay connected to your loved one all the time. Backed by uCloudlink's patented Cloud SIM technology, GlocalMe Life devices will dynamically select the best network coverage at any given time and location globally. When you subscribe to GlocalMe's international data plans, you can enjoy roaming free, SIM free, reliable internet connectivity with your GlocalMe Life devices. For more information about GlocalMe's data mall and service plans, visit https://www.glocalme.com/product-category/special-data-offer/ .

With GlocalMe Life products, you don't need much to keep yourself connected. Whether you are a parent, pet owner, digital nomad, mobile worker, business traveler, globe trotter or just someone who requires a seamless, reliable and secured data network, GlocalMe Life products can provide your lifestyle with ease and simplicity.

For more information about the product features, specs and pricing in local currency, visit https://www.glocalme.com/product/ .

About GlocalMe: Better Connection Empowers Better Life

GlocalMe aims to cultivate meaningful connections among individuals across the globe through seamless connectivity. We believe that everyone and anyone can enjoy 'better connections'. At the heart of GlocalMe's innovation lies a revolutionary Cloud SIM technology that empowers users to effortlessly choose the most optimal network coverage from multi-carriers that speaks quality and affordability no matter where they are in the world. Embracing a genuine commitment to a connected world, GlocalMe continues to deliver on its promise with its GlocalMe Life suite of products that redefine the way we connect with our friends, family, work, and for the enhancement of our lifestyles and personal experiences. As the market leader in providing coverage to the majority of markets with 5G full speed coverage, GlocalMe's data mall offers a comprehensive selection of data products that allow mobile users to enjoy multi-carrier, sim-free and contract-free services, giving them the power to stay connected effortlessly.

GlocalMe is a digital lifestyle brand under Nasdaq-listed technology company uCloudlink (NASDAQ: UCL). With its mission to enable people to 'Connect and Share without Limitations', uCloudlink is a leading mobile technology solutions provider that provides a marketplace for mobile data traffic sharing to billions of users in over 200 countries and regions. By using uCloudlink's patented Cloud SIM technology, mobile users are no longer confined to the service of a single network operator but are opened to a world of connectivity whenever and wherever they are.

For more information, visit www.glocalme.com .

