UOB Asset Management Highlights Global Resilience Despite Heightened Uncertainty

SINGAPORE, July 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- UOB Asset Management (UOBAM) has released its 3Q 2026 Quarterly Investment Strategy, highlighting the global economy's resilience in the face of persistent headwinds, including inflation, tariffs, geopolitical tensions and energy market volatility.

Despite repeated challenges over the past 18 months, economic activity has remained robust. Corporate earnings have held up across major regions, labour markets have remained resilient, and continued investment in artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure is providing a powerful tailwind for growth.

While uncertainty remains elevated, the global economy's resilience has reinforced confidence that the current expansion remains durable, even as risks continue to evolve.

On interest rates, UOBAM's base case is that the US Federal Reserve is more likely to remain on an extended pause than embark on a new rate-hiking cycle. Although inflation remains sticky and recent geopolitical developments have raised upside risks, the firm continues to see evidence of moderating underlying inflation pressures, particularly in housing and wages.

Within equities, UOBAM remains positive on Asia and has upgraded Onshore China to overweight from underweight. Despite strong market gains, Asia continues to trade at a valuation discount to global equities, even as earnings growth has accelerated. UOBAM believes this combination of strong earnings momentum and attractive valuations presents a compelling opportunity for investors. In China, improving industrial profits and continued growth in higher-value sectors have strengthened the investment case for selected areas of the market, particularly those linked to AI, semiconductors, energy infrastructure and advanced manufacturing.

Anthony Raza, Head of UOBAM Multi-Asset Strategy, said, "The key story for investors is that the global economy has repeatedly withstood shocks without derailing growth. Despite a more uncertain backdrop, we continue to see attractive opportunities in Asia, where strong earnings growth is supported by compelling valuations, and we maintain gold as a preferred allocation as investors navigate an increasingly complex environment."

In its asset allocation strategy, UOBAM remains overweight equities, diversified across fixed income and underweight cash. The firm continues to favour the United States and Asia within equities, while retaining a positive outlook on gold. Supported by strong central bank demand and its role as a safe-haven asset during periods of uncertainty, gold remains an important source of portfolio diversification.

For deeper insights across equities, fixed income, currencies and commodities, read the full 3Q 2026 Investment Strategy: https://uobam.com.sg/qis3q26

About UOB Asset Management

UOB Asset Management Ltd (UOBAM) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of United Overseas Bank Limited. Established in 1986, UOBAM has 40 years of experience in managing collective investment schemes and discretionary funds in Singapore, making us among the largest unit trust managers by assets under management. As of 30 June 2026, we manage 63 unit trusts in Singapore and together with our subsidiaries, oversee S$44.3 billion in clients' assets.

Headquartered in Singapore, UOBAM has a strong presence across Asia, with business and investment offices in Brunei, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam. Our network includes UOB Islamic Asset Management Sdn Bhd in Malaysia, a joint venture with Ping An Fund Management Company Limited (China) and strategic alliances with partners such as Wellington Management Singapore.

UOBAM is one of the region's most awarded asset managers, with over 380 awards won. In 2025, we were recognised as the Best Regional Asset Management Company by the Asia Asset Management and previously named Best Asset Management House in Asia – 20 Years in 2023. Our digital innovation has also earned top honours, including Best Digital Wealth Management in Asia[1] and Best Robo Advisory Initiative[2] for four consecutive years as of 2025.

As a leader in sustainable investing, UOBAM was awarded Best application of ESG in ASEAN[3] (2023) and has received multiple sustainability accolades in Indonesia and Thailand. Our artificial intelligence capabilities were also recognised with the Most Innovative Application of Artificial Intelligence (ASEAN) for three consecutive years[4].

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[1] Awarded by Asia Asset Management

[2] Awarded by The Digital Banker for the Global Retail Banking Innovations Award

[3] Awarded by Asia Asset Management

[4] As of 2026, by Asia Asset Management

SOURCE UOB Asset Management