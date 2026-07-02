VEICHI Launches C&I Energy Storage and Microgrid Solutions

SUZHOU, China, July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VEICHI (www.veichi.com), a global provider of industrial automation and renewable energy solutions, recently successfully unveiled its commercial and industrial (C&I) solar systems to help businesses mitigate power fluctuation risks and optimize energy costs as the global energy transition accelerates.

One-stop Solar System Solution Microgrid Hybrid Inverter System Diagram

Leveraging its expertise in power electronics, electric drives, and industrial control, VEICHI has developed a comprehensive C&I energy storage portfolio covering hybrid inverter, off grid inverter, microgrid inverter and battery energy storage system (BESS).

Building a Complete Energy Ecosystem

"VEICHI's latest C&I energy storage solutions represent an important milestone in our renewable energy strategy," said Shylock Fan, Director of VEICHI Renewable Energy. "Building on our full-scenario experience in residential energy storage inverters, battery systems, and related applications, VEICHI has developed a complete energy ecosystem spanning smart homes, commercial facilities, and industrial applications. By integrating industrial automation capabilities with renewable energy technologies, VEICHI is committed to delivering reliable, end-to-end green energy solutions for partners worldwide."

Introducing the C&I Microgrid Energy Storage Solution

At the core of VEICHI's next-generation C&I hybrid inverter and microgrid solution is the VPS Hybrid Inverter, engineered to deliver higher power density, greater system flexibility, and enhanced reliability for demanding commercial and industrial environments. The product supports both grid-connected and off-grid operation modes, as well as multi-unit parallel expansion.

Industrial-Grade Stability and Impact-Resistant Design: Engineered for complex industrial loads, the VPS Series provides strong impact resistance for inductive-load applications. It supports bypass-based maintenance without system shutdown and incorporates robust hardware protection to ensure stable performance in harsh operating environments.

Seamless Switching and Microgrid Support: Equipped with highly integrated Static Transfer Switch (STS) technology, the system enables seamless millisecond-level switching during grid outages. With a built-in isolation transformer, it provides stable voltage support during independent microgrid operation and three-phase imbalance conditions, helping users address grid fluctuations and maintain operational continuity.

Efficient Energy Management and Intelligent Dispatch: An advanced DC-coupled design increases PV utilization by up to 2%. The system integrates anti-backflow control, grid-forming capability, Virtual Synchronous Generator (VSG) and black-start capabilities, together with a built-in Energy Management System (EMS) for intelligent energy dispatch. This helps maximize solar self-consumption, reduce diesel generator starts, and improve overall energy utilization efficiency.

From Core Technologies to Global Applications

VEICHI's new energy solutions have been deployed across key markets including Southeast Asia, South Asia, the Middle East, Central Asia, and Africa. Its products have been showcased at international power and energy exhibitions in countries including the Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Pakistan, Iraq, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia, Türkiye, Uzbekistan, Egypt, and Nigeria, with expansion into surrounding markets and regions.

Drawing on decades of expertise in electric drives and industrial automation technologies, VEICHI applies stringent manufacturing and quality control standards throughout the product lifecycle. Looking ahead, the company will continue to expand localized technical support and service capabilities in overseas markets, providing faster response and professional end-to-end solutions to help customers accelerate clean energy adoption, improve operational continuity, and achieve long-term sustainability goals.

About VEICHI

VEICHI Electric (stock code: 688698) has long been committed to industrial automation and renewable energy technologies. With industrial automation as its foundation and green energy as a strategic growth focus, the company provides comprehensive solutions covering solar water pump systems, off-grid inverters, hybrid inverters, residential solar systems, industrial-grade BESS systems and hydrogen production. Through continuous innovation, VEICHI (www.veichi.com) is dedicated to advancing the efficient generation, storage, and management of renewable energy worldwide.

For more details, please visit the official website at www.veichienergy.com

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SOURCE VEICHI