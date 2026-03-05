JAKARTA, Indonesia, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VT Markets has successfully concluded its Ramadan Community Outreach initiative in collaboration with YCAB Foundation, an Indonesia-based non-profit organisation focused on youth empowerment and community development, with programs spanning education, financial inclusion, and sustainable economic support.

VT Markets Launches Ramadan Community Outreach to Support 100 Families in East Jakarta, Indonesia

Launched in observance of the holy month of Ramadan, the initiative was designed to ease the additional financial pressures faced by underserved families during this significant period. Through YCAB Foundation's well-established grassroots network, beneficiaries were carefully identified, ensuring that assistance was delivered directly and responsibly to 100 families in need across East Jakarta.

"Through this collaboration, we hope to provide not just essential support, but also a reminder that no one stands alone, especially during Ramadan, a season rooted in compassion and shared responsibility. With partners like VT Markets, we're able to reach vulnerable families in a timely way while continuing to strengthen their resilience and ability to move forward with greater stability," said Samantha Susilo, Chief of Party at YCAB Foundation.

On 27 February 2026, a combined team of VT Markets volunteers and YCAB employees came together on the ground to distribute essential food staple packages. Families in need received essential food staple packages containing rice, cooking oil, sugar, and other daily necessities - practical essentials intended to relieve short-term financial strain while allowing families to observe Ramadan with greater peace of mind.

"During Ramadan, we are reminded that meaningful impact begins with shared responsibility," said Dandelyn Koh, Head of Global Marketing at VT Markets. "Working together with YCAB Foundation has allowed us to extend support to families during this important season, and we are truly grateful for that opportunity. We would also like to thank our partners and clients for their continued trust, which makes initiatives like this possible."

The successful completion of this programme reinforces VT Markets' broader commitment to responsible corporate engagement in Indonesia. Beyond its role in the financial markets, the company continues to invest in community-focused initiatives that foster resilience, strengthen local relationships, and deliver measurable social value.

As VT Markets expands its regional footprint, purposeful outreach remains central to its long-term goal of transforming presence into partnership and commitment into meaningful action.

