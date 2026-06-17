Wafra Named World's Best Islamic Fund Manager for 2026

Global Sukuk Strategy earns Euromoney Islamic Finance Award for third consecutive year

NEW YORK, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wafra Inc. ("Wafra"), the $30 billion New York City–based global alternative asset manager, announced today that its Global Sukuk Team has been named World's Best Islamic Fund Manager at the 2026 Euromoney Islamic Finance Awards. This marks the third consecutive year the team has received this distinction, reflecting the continued strength of Wafra's Global Sukuk Strategy and investment process.

Co-managed by Ron Solenske and Elias Scheker Da Silva, who bring over four decades of combined fixed income experience, the Global Sukuk Strategy is part of Wafra's Portfolio Solutions platform, which addresses the bespoke needs of global institutional partners. The strategy utilizes a disciplined, data-driven investment approach designed to target consistent, risk-adjusted performance.

"We are honored to receive this recognition from Euromoney for the third consecutive year," said Elias Scheker Da Silva, Director at Wafra. "This award reflects our team's disciplined investment approach, the strength of our investment process, and our commitment to serving institutional partners seeking Shari'ah-compliant investment solutions."

Euromoney's Islamic Finance Awards recognize institutions that have demonstrated exceptional performance across key categories over the past 12 months. Winners are selected by a panel of Euromoney journalists and researchers following a thorough process of analysis and interviews and will be presented with their awards at a ceremony in Dubai in September 2026.

About Wafra

Wafra is a global alternative investment manager with approximately $30 billion of assets under management across a range of alternative assets, including strategic partnerships, real assets & infrastructure, and real estate. By providing flexible and accretive capital solutions and focusing on long-term partnerships, Wafra aligns and partners with high quality asset owners, companies, and management teams. Headquartered in New York, Wafra has additional offices in London and Bermuda. For more information, please visit www.wafra.com.

Award Disclosure

The accolade noted herein is independently determined and awarded by Euromoney and represents the opinions of the publisher and not those of Wafra. There can be no assurance that other publishers or market participants would reach the same conclusion. The Euromoney Islamic finance awards are judged by a panel made up of Euromoney's journalists and research team. Award decisions are based on an evaluation of criteria including, but not limited to new or enhanced products and services, highlighted deals, digital solutions and technology, environmental social and governance, financial performance, business development and transformation. Additional information can be found on the Euromoney website at https://www.euromoney.com/islamic-finance-awards-home. Wafra is a sponsor of Euromoney's Islamic Finance Awards 2026.

Media Contacts

Prosek Partners

[email protected]

SOURCE Wafra