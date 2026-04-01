Watertech China 2026: The Mandatory Global Hub for Water Innovation and Industrial Transformation

SHANGHAI, April 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WATERTECH CHINA 2026, the landmark 18th edition of the premier platform for process, drinking, and wastewater solutions, will take place from June 9–11, 2026, at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai). Co-organized by Herui Group and Informa Markets, the event serves as a critical hub for water treatment technologies, digital management, and sustainable infrastructure.

Unprecedented Scale and Coverage

WATERTECH CHINA 2026: 18th Shanghai International Water Show, June 9-11, at NECC Shanghai (PRNewsfoto/Herui Group)

The 2026 edition will expand to a massive 180,000 sqm, hosting over 2,500 exhibitors and attracting more than 100,000 professional visitors from 175 countries and regions. Covering the entire water value chain, the exhibition serves 28 end-user industries—from municipal infrastructure to industrial manufacturing—acting as a high-efficiency B2B gateway for global procurement and strategic partnerships.

Leading the "Water 4.0" Revolution

A major highlight is the focus on digital intelligence. The Digital Water Innovation Summit will gather experts to explore AI, IoT, big data, and digital twin technology. Key focus areas include:

Smart Monitoring: AI-driven analytics and 5G integration for operational intelligence.

AI-driven analytics and 5G integration for operational intelligence. Sustainable Infrastructure: Innovations in smart metering and leak detection to reduce environmental impact.

Innovations in smart metering and leak detection to reduce environmental impact. Global Export Pathways: Dedicated sessions on international cooperation for intelligent water solutions.

Specialized Industry Zones

The exhibition features targeted zones designed to address pressing global resource challenges:

Industrial Water & Zero-Liquid Discharge (ZLD): Advanced membrane technologies and recycling solutions for high-pollution industries.

Advanced membrane technologies and recycling solutions for high-pollution industries. Municipal Drinking Water: Purification, chemical dosing, and health-focused safety technologies.

Purification, chemical dosing, and health-focused safety technologies. Seawater Desalination: Energy-efficient systems for water-scarce regions.

Energy-efficient systems for water-scarce regions. Smart Pipe Networks: High-precision monitoring to optimize network performance and reduce water loss.

Strategic Global Matchmaking

To maximize business impact, the international matchmaking program will connect over 500 leading brands with 10,000 targeted international buyers. To facilitate global participation, the organizers provide comprehensive support, including invitation letters and visa assistance for eligible overseas attendees.

Call to Action

As water management continues to play an increasingly important role in public health, industrial development and sustainability, WATERTECH CHINA 2026 will offer a platform for industry professionals to discover new solutions, exchange insights and build international partnerships. Pre-registration is now open for visitors seeking to connect with the global water community in Shanghai.

SOURCE Herui Group