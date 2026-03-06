Whale Cloud Receives Excellence in Partnership Award from DITO Telecommunity at MWC Barcelona

BARCELONA, Spain, March 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Whale Cloud, a global leader in building intelligent productivity, today announced that it has received the Excellence in Partnership Award from DITO Telecommunity, a leading telecommunications company in the Philippines. The award recognizes Whale Cloud's long-standing commitment and contributions to supporting DITO's digital transformation and rapid growth in the Philippine market.

Left to right: Ben Zhou, CEO of Whale Cloud; Eric Alberto, CEO of DITO Telecommunity, hold the “Excellence in Partnership Award” presented to Whale Cloud by DITO Telecommunity during MWC Barcelona 2026. Visitors at the Whale Cloud booth during MWC Barcelona 2026 in Barcelona.

Since the early stages of DITO's establishment, Whale Cloud has served as a strategic technology partner, providing key digital capabilities including Digital Business Support Systems (BSS), Operations Support Systems (OSS), big data platforms, and AI-enabled solutions. These technologies have helped DITO build a scalable digital foundation, enhance operational efficiency, and continuously improve digital services and customer experience for its growing subscriber base. Notably, the DITO App developed by Whale Cloud has become a major digital touchpoint for subscribers. Its strong digital experience has also received industry recognition, with DITO winning Mobile App of the Year – Philippines at the Asian Telecom Awards.

With more than two decades of experience in the telecommunications industry, Whale Cloud continues to advance innovation through AI-driven telecom solutions. Its AI-enabled BSS/OSS capabilities have been recognized by leading global industry organizations, including the Business Gamechanger Award from TM Forum, the Magic Quadrant for AI in CSP Customer and Business Operations by Gartner, the Asia-Pacific Technology Innovation Leadership Award by Frost & Sullivan, and the AI Gamechanger Performance Award from Fast Mode.

At MWC Barcelona 2026, Whale Cloud also highlighted its enterprise-centric, cloud-native architecture and AI-native digital platforms that help telecom operators enhance delivery efficiency, strengthen business agility, and boost productivity while accelerating their evolution from telcos to techcos.

"Receiving this award from DITO is a strong recognition of the partnership we have built over the years," said Ben Zhou, CEO of Whale Cloud. "We will continue to work closely with DITO to drive AI-enabled innovation and deliver advanced digital capabilities that support sustainable growth."

Eric Alberto, CEO of DITO Telecommunity added, "Whale Cloud has been a trusted partner since the early stages of DITO's development. Their expertise in telecom digital platforms and innovation has played a key role in supporting our rapid growth, and we look forward to further strengthening this collaboration in the future."

