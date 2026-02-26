World Bank Group's IFC Invests in Malaysia's Zetrix AI to Improve Access to Digital Public Infrastructure Services

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- To improve access to Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) services in Malaysia and emerging markets in the broader ASEAN region and beyond, the World Bank Group, through its private sector arm the International Finance Corporation ("IFC"), has announced an equity investment in Zetrix AI Berhad ("Zetrix AI").

IFC's RM155.6 million (or USD40 million) investment will support the development and rollout of new, blockchain-based DPI applications and artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled products that aim to improve digital inclusion, access to services, and economic efficiency in Malaysia and the broader ASEAN region. In Malaysia, these new services would integrate with the country's digital ecosystem through MyDigital ID, the country's digital identity system, and the Malaysia Blockchain Infrastructure (MBI), the country's national blockchain service network.

Zetrix AI's DPI applications and products aim to make a range of services more efficient, secure, and cost-effective, including the verification of digital IDs through to the digitalization of international trade and the tokenization of real-world assets, among others. The investment will also support Zetrix AI's expansion of its DPI services into emerging markets in ASEAN and the rest of the world.

"This investment reflects IFC's commitment to advancing Malaysia's digital transformation agenda, in line with the Thirteenth Malaysia Plan, 2026-2030," said Judith Green, World Bank Group Country Manager for Malaysia. "The development of Digital Public Infrastructure services is essential to improving public service delivery, strengthening economic competitiveness, and ensuring that growth is inclusive and sustainable.

"Investments like this allow us to scale innovative digital solutions and support the creation of resilient, secure and interoperable systems that expand access to services and opportunities for both people and businesses in Malaysia and emerging markets in the broader ASEAN region and beyond."

"From digital IDs to digitised customs clearance processing to large language models and stablecoins, the real-world cross-border use cases in blockchain and AI that we are deploying are aimed at catalysing disruptive transformation across ASEAN and enabling deeper socio-economic integration in the region," said TS Wong, Group Managing Director of Zetrix AI. "With the participation and market access from IFC, we will accelerate our global expansion plans."

IFC — a member of the World Bank Group — is the largest global development institution focused on the private sector in emerging markets. We work in more than 100 countries, using our capital, expertise, and influence to create markets and opportunities in developing countries. In fiscal year 2025, IFC committed a record $71.7 billion to private companies and financial institutions in developing countries, leveraging private sector solutions and mobilizing private capital to create a world free of poverty on a livable planet. For more information, visit www.ifc.org.

Zetrix AI Berhad ("Zetrix AI"), formerly known as MY E.G. Services Berhad, is leading the way in the deployment of blockchain technology and artificial intelligence in powering the public and private sectors across ASEAN. Headquartered in Malaysia, Zetrix AI started operations in 2000 as a pioneer in the provision of electronic government services and complementary commercial offerings in its home country. Today, it has advanced to the forefront of technology transformation in the broader region, leveraging its Layer-1 blockchain platform Zetrix and embracing the convergence of Web3, AI and robotics to enable optimally-efficient, intelligent and secure cross-border transactions, digital identity interoperability and automation solutions that seamlessly connect people, businesses and governments.

