World Gym Corporation Reports Full-Year 2025 Financial Results

Net Profit of NT$409.1 Million (US$12.8 million), Up 16.3%; Q4 EPS Reaches NT$1.53; Board Approves NT$4.11 per Share Q4 Dividend

TAIPEI, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- World Gym Corporation (2762.TW) ("World Gym" or the "Company"), the owner of the iconic World Gym brand with over 280 locations worldwide, announced its full-year 2025 financial results on February 24th. The company achieved solid profitability growth, driven by higher revenue and improved operating margins, with particularly strong performance in the fourth quarter.

Key Financial Highlights

Full-Year 2025 Net Profit: NT$409.1 million (US$12.8 million) — up 16.3% compared to 2024

Q4 2025 Net Profit: NT$166.9 million (US$5.2 million) — up 175.8% year-over-year (YoY)

Q4 2025 Earnings Per Share (EPS): NT$1.53

Compared to NT$1.04 in Q3 2025

Compared to NT$0.55 in Q4 2024

Dividend Approval:

Q4 2025 dividend: NT$4.11 per share (to be distributed on April 2nd)

The results highlight momentum in membership fees, personal training, franchising, and operational efficiencies across the network. The consistent quarter-on-quarter EPS improvement, culminating in Q4 EPS of NT$1.53, reflects sustained revenue growth and meaningful margin expansion throughout 2025.

The Board-approved Q4 dividend of NT$4.11 per share brings the total cash dividend for full-year 2025 to NT$5.95 per share. This distribution underscores the Company's strong store-level cash flow generation and robust financial position, enabling it to reward shareholders while continuing to invest in network expansion, service innovation, and international opportunities.

"2025 was a transformative year for World Gym Corporation, with exceptional Q4 results capping off solid full-year growth," said John Caraccio, President of World Gym Corporation. "Our focus on high-margin services, operational excellence, and strategic global expansion has driven meaningful profitability gains. We remain confident in our momentum heading into 2026 as we continue to strengthen our position in Taiwan and internationally."

Looking ahead to 2026, World Gym Corporation is poised for continued acceleration with ambitious growth initiatives. The Company plans to add 12-15 new corporate-owned locations, targeting high-potential sites that contribute immediately to profitability. To drive same-store sales growth at existing fitness centers, World Gym will introduce innovative products and services, including specialized Pilates programs in one-on-one and small-group formats across its network, as well as an AI-driven health management platform that delivers personalized wellness insights, data tracking, and enhanced member experiences through integrated digital tools.

Note: Based on a USD/TWD exchange rate of 31.18

Item 2025 Q4 2025 Q3 QoQ% 2024 Q4 YoY% Operating Revenues 2,878,482 2,823,808 1.94 2,541,528 13.26 Gross Profit 598,142 471,877 26.76 392,248 52.49 Income before tax 214,776 138,660 54.89 74,414 188.62 Net Income 166,896 113,177 47.46 60,513 175.80

Unit: Thousands of NTD

About World Gym Corporation

World Gym Corporation is Taiwan's largest fitness chain, operating 139 locations. In 2024, it acquired World Gym International, securing the iconic World Gym brand and global operating rights, establishing itself as a global fitness leader. With a franchise network spanning 10 countries and 284 locations, it serves 900,000 members. The company continues to empower individuals worldwide to achieve their fitness goals and live healthier lives through state-of-the-art facilities, innovative programs, and technology-driven solutions.

