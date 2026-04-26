World IP Day 2026: PitchMark launches Ideas.Exchange to help creators safeguard and license ideas in the age of AI

SINGAPORE, April 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- To mark World IP Day 2026, PitchMark® today launched Ideas.Exchange, a first‑of‑its‑kind platform designed to help creators assert intellectual property rights, license ideas, and formalise creative conversations in an increasingly AI‑driven economy.

Unveiled at Safeguard Your IP in the Age of AI, a media briefing hosted by CNBC's Sri Jegarajah, the platform responds to growing concern that ideas are routinely used, reused or absorbed without attribution, consent or compensation—often with limited legal or commercial recourse.

"AI has amplified both the reach and the risk for creators," said Mark Laudi, Managing Partner of PitchMark LLP. "Ideas.Exchange gives creators a way to protect themselves while still participating confidently in the market for ideas."

At its core, the platform focuses on three interventions for creators:

Asserting IP rights by establishing proof of authorship and precedence

Licensing ideas without giving them away for free

Formalising conversations so pitches and evaluations are governed rather than informal

Ideas.Exchange is powered by three proprietary resources developed by PitchMark. These include a blockchain‑driven clearing house where ideas and creative works can be listed and licensed; smart contracts that automate usage terms and reduce disputes; and an IP Governance Certification Program designed to signal responsible handling of ideas, particularly in enterprise and AI contexts.

The result, PitchMark says, is three concrete outcomes: deterrence of idea theft, new ways to monetise ideas through structured licensing and price discovery, and a more level playing field that allows creators to pitch to clients and platforms on equal terms.

The launch comes amid renewed scrutiny of how intellectual property is treated in the AI era. While idea theft is rarely reported, its impact is significant. Beyond visible financial losses, organisations and creators often absorb hidden costs through talent attrition, innovation suppression and abandoned market opportunities.

"Most idea theft occurs informally and never reaches the courts," said Prof David Llewelyn, Professor Emeritus of Law at Singapore Management University. "Introducing governance, traceability and standards is a meaningful step toward addressing that gap."

Spokespeople including Prof Llewelyn, technology lawyer Bryan Ghows, and Mark Laudi are available for interview.

About PitchMark

PitchMark® deters idea theft and enables creatives to get paid by providing a trusted way to share and license ideas with prospects and clients.

SOURCE PitchMark