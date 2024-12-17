Xiamen empowers autistic youth to realize their value

XIAMEN, China, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from chinadaily.com.cn-

The 33rd International Day of Persons with Disabilities on Dec 3 marked the grand opening of Starry Sky Cafe's flagship store in Xiamen's Siming district, East China's Fujian province. Five young adults with autism signed their first-ever official employment contracts and embarked on their journey as baristas.

Starry Sky Cafe is a specialized employment space brand created by the Xiamen Disabled Persons' Federation for young adults with autism called "children of the stars" in China. Since the first store opened in March, it has become the subject of admiration among residents.

From the first store to the flagship store, Xiamen continues to explore ways to boost employment among young adults with autism.

The flagship store opened in a lively community, due to the convenient transportation and high foot traffic in the area.

"Social barriers are one of the core obstacles for individuals with autism. By opening the coffee shop in the community, we can better assist them in overcoming this barrier and smoothly integrating into society," explained Chen Shayin, principal of Xiamen Special Education School.

The first store in Jimei district continues to receive steady business. The initial four employees with autism are still there, and their skills as baristas have come a long way. Each of them can now make over a dozen cups of coffee per day, bringing in daily revenue of around 500 yuan ($68.7).

The cafe is filled with decorations made from drawings created by the autistic baristas. Each barista has their own unique style. Before officially starting work, the Xiamen Disabled Persons' Employment Service Center organized a month-long training session where professional baristas tailored training programs to them, with the training costs fully covered.

"Considering the unique needs of individuals with autism, we have created a more suitable schedule, requiring them to work only five hours, five days a week," said Lyu Yueyang, manager of the flagship store. The store has also hired three professional baristas and parents of young adults with autism to serve as "employment counselors", helping these individuals to better integrate into the work environment and society.

"Through the platform, my child has found something they love to do and has also developed a valuable job skill," said a parent of a young adult with autism.

SOURCE chinadaily.com.cn