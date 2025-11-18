Xinhua Silk Road: 7th Hometown Fellowship Conference held in SE. China's Gutian County

BEIJING, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The 7th Gutian Hometown Fellowship Conference was held from November 10 to 12 in Gutian County, Ningde City of southeast China's Fujian Province, bringing together overseas Chinese from more than 30 countries and compatriots from across China to renew ties and discuss development.

Photo shows the launching ceremony of the seventh Gutian Hometown Fellowship Conference in Gutian County, Ningde City of southeast China's Fujian Province. (Photo by Ye Fuguo)

At the opening ceremony, Xu Feng, Party Chief of Gutian County, highlighted the county's rapid economic and social progress and welcomed overseas Chinese returning to their ancestral home. He noted that Gutian's 350,000 overseas compatriots, who are spread across the world, have created remarkable entrepreneurial stories with their resilience and wisdom.

A key highlight of the conference was an investment promotion session centered on "precise matching and complementary strengths", fostering deeper cooperation between overseas Chinese capital and Gutian's characteristic industries, especially in deep-processing of edible fungi and cross-border trade.

Chen Shengli, president of the Chinese Federation of Commerce and Industry in Spain, said Gutian's specialty products, such as white fungus, bamboo fungus and red yeast rice, match European health concepts, and overseas Chinese are ready to support their entry into the European market.

Key projects covering multiple sectors, including new energy and tourism, were signed during the conference, with total contract value approaching 5 billion yuan.

It is learned that the event marked an important step for Gutian in engaging its global community. The county plans to further improve services and promote trade cooperation, ensuring the wisdom and strength of its 350,000 overseas compatriots continue to support its high-level opening-up.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/348352.html

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road