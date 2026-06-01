Xinhua Silk Road: Discover the natural beauty of Rongcheng in E China from its flower sea, bird songs

BEIJING, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Currently, the blossoming rapeseed flowers and huge flocks of black-tailed gulls and yellow-billed egrets are transforming Hailv Island, a kingdom of birds in east China's Rongcheng City, into an enchanting ecological wonderland.

Summer, the best season to observe black-tailed gulls, draws tourists from across the nation to the donkey-shaped island lying in the vast ocean, where they can enjoy bird-watching and the charm of blue skies and sea breezes.

Photo shows the rapeseed flower sea and black-tailed gulls perching on Hailv Island of Rongcheng City in Shandong Province, east China. (Photo by Li Xinjun) Photo shows black-tailed gulls flying over the Hailv Island of Rongcheng City in Shandong Province, east China. (Photo by Li Xinjun)

A boat ride surrounding the island will allow eco-tourists to see the thousands of black-tailed gulls up close, offering them a fresh, fascinating travel experience.

Apart from rushing to take photos to record the majestic seasonal scenery, tourists are always spotted interacting intimately with the active black-tailed gulls.

Due to its supreme ecological conditions, Hailv Island has become a regular habitat for these lovely sea birds, which return there every year for reproduction and number more than 40,000 during the peak season.

Such splendid natural scenery largely results from its prioritized ecological preservation, under which the island is not only a safe haven for the breeding of gulls and egrets, but also an eye-catching hallmark for Rongcheng's ecological civilization and seaside tourism development.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/350725.html

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road