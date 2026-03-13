Xinhua Silk Road: E. China ancient town beckons holiday travelers with lively folk custom vibe

BEIJING, March 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In Zaozhuang City of east China's Shandong Province, Taierzhuang Ancient Town, a reputed scenic attraction, always beckons travelers from near and far with enchanting folk custom performances and bustling festive celebrations.

The scenic zone, also a time-honored locality where the ancient canal, waterside streets and alleys, old architectures of varied styles, and a variety of intangible cultural heritages (ICHs) co-speak for its charming history, brims with the hustle and bustle of life at daytime.

During traditional Chinese festivals in particular, Taierzhuang Ancient Town remains a ready land of joy featuring cheerful folk custom performances on the winding local alleys beside its ancient canal section.

For instance, the Lantern Festival of the Year of the Horse in early March approached visitors with a splashy world of colorful festive lanterns to express people's good wishes for life.

Apart from dragon and lion dances on local alleys, Chinese acrobatic performances are also a common sight for the festival often replete with children's laughter, aroma of local snacks and cuisines and characteristic handicrafts in street-side stalls.

While strolling in Taierzhuang Ancient Town, travelers can immerse themselves in the lively aura brought by the bustling temple fairs for traditional festivals there, feeling like stepping back in time to the streets and alleys in ancient time.

When night comes, the ancient town decorated by dazzling lights transforms immediately into a twinkling starry space where a casual snapshot of the festive lanterns placed along local rivers is sure to be an adorable scenery.

At its eastern gate tower, a light and shadow show tells the history of Taierzhuang Ancient Town, welcoming visitors with melodious music and a re-presentation of the spectacular ancient scene in which lights on shipping boats lit up the rivers and markets did not close at nights.

On Taierzhuang Ancient Town's iconic dragon boat-shaped street surrounded by waters, colorful light shows illuminate the old architectures whose golden and red colors intertwine to create a fairy tale-like world.

Rowing on local rivers stands also for a pleasant experience for visitors and watching the "fire dragon and iron flower" performance that blends dragon dances and molten iron water striking for sparks on Guan Yu Temple Square promises an even more unmissable delight.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/349747.html

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road