Xinhua Silk Road: E. China's Shandong Zaozhuang seeks more job opportunities for disabled through intangible cultural heritage training

BEIJING, Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "Unlike other materials, one must be more careful when applying the glaze..." Ma Yunliang, an inheritor of Lunan Ma style glaze technique, is explaining how to paint glaze in his studio, holding a white ceramic vase in one hand and a brush in the other.

The class in sight is a bit special, as students who are listening attentively are all with certain disabilities. For them, what they are learning are not only art techniques but also a way of seeking employment and a better control of their future.

Photo provided by Shizhong District of Zaozhuang City, east China's Shandong Province.

It is learned that this is part of the efforts taken by Shizhong District of Zaozhuang City, east China's Shandong Province, to help the disabled seek better employment and income through cultural-related training.

The training of Lunan Ma style glaze, a local intangible cultural heritage representative, has benefited more than 100 disabled so far.

It is noted that cultural works by the disabled are also encouraged to participate in art exhibitions, cultural expos, among others.

Shizhong District will explore more ways to help people with disabilities find employment.

