Xinhua Silk Road: Enterprise in E. China's Shandong Weihai dedicated to American ginseng products dev't

BEIJING, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In the workshops of Shandong Yiyang Biotechnology Co., Ltd. (Yiyang Biotechnology) in Weihai City, east China's Shandong Province, four new intelligent production lines recently were busy producing various types of American ginseng products, which were later sent to provinces like Guangdong and Zhejiang after sterilization, drying, packaging and other procedures.

Yiyang Biotechnology, established as a subsidiary of Shandong Yiyang Group in 2013, is a leading enterprise in the American ginseng sector in Weihai City. It is mainly engaged in the cultivation of American ginseng, processing of Chinese medicinal herbs, research and production of health food.

For the public, the most common way to use American ginseng is to slice and brew it in water for drinking. Yiyang Biotechnology has more to offer. It has developed over 30 types of American ginseng products, including canned beverages, bottled beverages, American ginseng-contained paste, tablets, tea bags, and wine.

Believing medicine and food homology (MFH), a concept in traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) referring to edible herbal materials can be employed both as food and medicine, is a trend for the development of the health industry, Yiyang Biotechnology began investing in American ginseng production lines as early as 2019 and has built standard production lines.

In November 2023, American ginseng was included in China's MFH catalog. Yiyang Biotechnology promptly started producing related product series. In the first quarter of 2024 alone, it received orders worth more than 10 million yuan, said Liu Wei, deputy general manager of the company.

The company attaches great importance to technological innovation. It worked with the Institute of Biophysics of Chinese Academy of Sciences in 2009 and made a breakthrough in breaking American ginseng cell wall. Compared with traditional processing methods, the new technique increased the absorption rate of nutrients in American ginseng to over 96 percent.

The two partners also overcame the technical challenge of extracting saponin, making it easy to add this effective component of American ginseng to oral liquids, cosmetics and other types of products.

