Xinhua Silk Road: Foreign students explore industrial vitality of E China urban district via experiential tours

BEIJING, June 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In Xuecheng, an urban district of Zaozhuang City in Shandong Province, east China, a recent cross-cultural exchange event offered an immersive experience for foreign youths to gain broader knowledge of its industrial strengths and vibrant urban construction.

Supported by Zaozhuang University's International Exchange Office, the "Experience Industrial Vitality • Deepen International Exchanges"-themed event invited over 10 foreign students to tour the modern workshops of two large local companies.

While observing their precise manufacturing closely, these foreign students interacted with executives of the two manufacturers, presenting keen interest in their sci-tech innovation, core technologies, product application scenarios and market strategies at home and abroad.

After careful listening, question proposing and detailed notes taking, they compared industrial practices of their homelands with what they saw there and in other places of China, lauding the technological progress and sustainable development of Chinese companies.

Many of them showed enthusiasm for the two enterprises' corporate culture, management practices and talent strategies, saying that the district's high-quality development and vibrant industrial ecology are models of modernization.

Apart from the experiential tours, the event set a discussion session for these foreign youths to communicate with representatives of the two local companies and through topics on career development, etc., the cross-cultural dialogues helped the foreign students better understand Chinese corporate culture.

As the latest move to showcase its urban image, the interactive enterprise-university event established a unique platform for foreign youths to walk into Xuecheng, learn about the district, and feel in person its industrial strengths and cultural charm.

In the future, the district plans to leverage both its industrial strengths and the cross-cultural exchange to create an inclusive and open business environment where innovation and cooperation can thrive.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/350891.html

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road