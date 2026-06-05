Xinhua Silk Road: Park golf tourism gains popularity among ROK tourists to Weihai, Shandong

BEIJING, June 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Weihai, a coastal city in east China's Shandong Province, has emerged as a popular destination for tourists from the Republic of Korea (ROK) to play park golf, thanks to its pleasant environment, geographic proximity and convenient transportation links.

Park golf has gained tremendous popularity in the ROK in recent years. Weihai, located just across the sea from the ROK, has become a favored destination for ROK park golf fans, said an official from the Weihai Bureau of Culture and Tourism.

Photo shows ROK visitors playing park golf in Weihai, east China's Shandong Province.

Seizing this opportunity, Weihai has renovated and developed several professional park golf courses while integrating coastal scenery, cultural experiences, wellness retreats and homestays into distinctive tourism routes.

The courses in Weihai offer wider views and beautiful surroundings, and it is very pleasant to do sports while enjoying sea breeze here, said a tourist from the ROK, adding that China's visa-free policy has made his trip to Weihai more convenient.

Statistics show that more than 37,000 overseas arrivals were recorded at the exit and entry frontier inspection stations of Weihai and Shidao in the first five months of 2026, surging over 50 percent year on year. Over 80 percent of the visitors entered under visa-free arrangements, up 36 percent from a year ago.

With the continued implementation of China's visa-free policies, the number of inbound and outbound trips is expected to maintain strong growth.

High-quality border clearance services have become an important guarantee for Weihai to build an international and visitor-friendly tourism destination. To facilitate the entry of overseas travelers, Weihai's exit and entry frontier inspection station provides "appointment-based clearance" services for large tour groups, deploying experienced officers and bilingual police personnel to offer consultation, guidance, and assistance to arriving passengers.

Meanwhile, Shidao's exit and entry frontier inspection station has established a Korean-language service team to provide on-site guidance, assist with document processing and luggage handling, and coordinate in advance with travel agencies and port and airline operators to formulate customized service plans tailored to each tour group.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/350901.html

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road