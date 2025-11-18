Xinhua Silk Road: Sailun Group earns WBCSD membership

18 Nov, 2025, 12:44 CST

BEIJING, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- China's leading tyre manufacturer Sailun Group Co., Ltd. has been granted the certificate of membership in the the World Business Council for Sustainable Development (WBCSD).

Guided by the "eco+" sustainable development strategy, the group has formulated clear goals and a sound governance system, which enable it to make consistent breakthrough in technological innovation, energy conservation and carbon emission reduction, and digital and intelligent manufacturing.

The group's self-developed "liquid gold" tyre, powered by the world's advanced chemical rubber curing technology, successfully overcomes the industry's long-standing challenge, realizing a green and low-carbon leap in the entire life circle of the tyre products.

At the same time, the group continues to reduce energy consumption and carbon emissions in the manufacturing process, and actively promote clean energy products. It has launched sedan tyres produced with up to 75 percent sustainable materials, truck tyres and passenger vehicle tyres with up to 80 percent sustainable materials, showing a strong commitment to green manufacturing.

Sailun Group's outstanding ESG (environmental, social, and governance) performance has won it high recognition internationally, driving its MSCI ESG rating rising to A level; EcoVadis granting it a silver medal; and CDP giving it B-rating in terms of climate change and water safety, making it one of the leading tyre companies in the industry.

After joining the WBCSD, Sailun Group will actively participate in the research and discussion of cutting-edge topics of the global tyre industry and explore and implement solutions for AI digital and intelligent transformation, green materials innovation and recycling economy. It is dedicated to providing "China wisdom" and "Sailun power" for realizing global sustainable development goals.

