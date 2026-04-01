Xinhua Silk Road: "Smart City" Development and Innovation Competition concludes in S. China's Guangxi, 252 works awarded

BEIJING, April 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart City" Development and Innovation Competition was held in Nanning in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region on March 30, with 37 teams winning in the finals of the competition and five representative projects completing on-site signing.

A total of 1,382 works participated in this competition, among which 252 works won awards.

On March 29, the 60 teams that advanced to the finals were divided into groups according to the competition topics. The professional track targeted four competition directions, namely urban safety and public services, intelligent construction and green buildings, urban construction and urban governance, and smart residential areas and smart communities. The university track was set up with three directions, including urban construction and urban governance, intelligent construction and green buildings, and smart residential areas and smart communities.

This year's competition presents three distinct features. First, it has a distinct international feature. Among the 60 teams that advanced to the finals, nearly 40 percent are members of ASEAN countries, including Malaysia, Cambodia, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, and Laos.

Second, the professionalism is closely related to reality. The entire event closely focuses on the difficulties in the housing and urban-rural development field. All the entries are in line with the actual needs of the industry, with outstanding practicality and implementability.

Third, the efficiency of technology transfer is high. During the competition, 86 application scenarios or products in the housing and urban-rural development field were put into use, and a number of enterprises settled in the industrial park, thus bridging the "last mile" from innovation and creativity to practical application.

After the competition, the Department of Housing and Urban-Rural Development of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region will establish a project database for the competition. It will promote the pilot application of high-quality participating projects in the local area, and form a number of typical application scenarios for smart city construction.

Additionally, innovation salons and supply-demand matching meetings will be held irregularly to build an industrial exchange platform, continuously releasing the innovative value of the competition and injecting a steady stream of innovative impetus into the construction of smart cities in Guangxi and the ASEAN region.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/349984.html

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road