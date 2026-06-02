Xinhua Silk Road: Vietnamese diplomat eyes broader cooperation between localities of China, Vietnam

BEIJING, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vietnamese provinces of Tay Ninh, Son La, Phu Tho and Bac Ninh and east China's Bozhou City are largely complementary in demand for development, said Le Trung Kien, economic counselor of the Vietnamese Embassy in China on May 29.

Le made the remarks during the China (Anhui)-Vietnam Cooperation and Exchange Dialogue held in Bozhou of Anhui Province, expecting more pragmatic cooperation programs between Bozhou and the four Vietnamese provinces in the future.

As Le noted, Vietnam-China economic and trade cooperation is a major highlight in bilateral ties. Chinese companies' robust investment in recent years has reflected their increasing confidence in Vietnam's business environment and prospects.

During the event, parties from Bozhou and the four provinces of Vietnam that boast distinctive development potential and advantages discussed the cooperation opportunities in traditional Chinese medicine, manufacturing, new materials and trade, investment, infrastructure, and new technology-driven industries.

Le believed that through the event, parties from the two sides would be able to enhance mutual understanding, strengthen business matchmaking and co-promote more pragmatic cooperation programs.

In the future, the Vietnam Embassy in China is willing to continue to function as a bridge for cooperation between localities and enterprises of the two countries, according to Le.

As a sub-event of the 2026 RCEP Local Governments and Friendship Cities Cooperation (Huangshan) Forum, the activity was jointly organized by the People's Government of Bozhou City and Foreign Affairs Office of Anhui Provincial People's Government.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/350821.html

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road