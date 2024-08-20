Yaber Launched Smart Outdoor Projector T2 Plus in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Yaber, a pioneer of entertainment projectors, has launched the T2 Plus projector in Malaysia, bringing this ultimate portable projector into the spotlight with its impressive native 1080P resolution and JBL speakers, perfect for outdoor entertainment.

Yaber T2 Plus launched in Malaysia

The Yaber Projector T2 Plus delivers stunningly clear and vibrant visuals with 450 ANSI lumens. Enhanced by JBL and Dolby Audio, it offers a truly immersive sound experience. Its built-in 2.5-hour battery life and handle-to-stand design make it ideal for movie marathons, camping trips, and outdoor activities.

Additionally, the Yaber T2 Plus projector also incorporates advanced features like intelligent screen adaptation, NFC connectivity, and dust-proof durability. These enhancements not only add to the projector's versatility but underscore Yaber's commitment to developing and providing high-quality, high-performance entertainment projectors.

Availability and Price

The Yaber Projector T2 Plus is priced at RM 1,799 and can be purchased through the Yaber Official Store on Lazada and Shopee. Please note that prices may vary by time and country.

About Yaber

Founded in 2018, Yaber stands as a pioneer of entertainment projectors, having successfully delivered over two million units to enthusiasts in more than 120 countries and regions worldwide. Notably, Yaber has been honored with prestigious awards, including the Red Dot Award, the Yanko Design Award, and the CES Innovation Award 2024.

Yaber is committed to pushing the boundaries of both visual and audio excellence. Every Yaber projector is crafted to deliver exceptional experiences, embodying a pursuit of perfection and offering users outstanding audiovisual quality, as well as an enriching journey of continual self-transcendence.

For the latest updates, visit www.yaber.com to redefine excellence in entertainment.

SOURCE YABER TECHNOLOGIES CO., LIMITED