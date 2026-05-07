YTTEK unveils all-in-one X/Ku-band satellite modem at Satellite Asia 2026

HSINCHU, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the global race for multi-orbit (LEO/MEO/GEO) satellite connectivity intensifies, the industry is shifting its focus toward a critical bottleneck: ground station efficiency. YTTEK, a specialist in advanced satellite communication technology, today announced it will showcase its "All-in-One" satellite ground station solution at Satellite Asia 2026 in Singapore (May 20-22). The company's flagship HyperSDR modem aims to streamline traditional ground station architecture by consolidating critical hardware components into a single platform.

YTTEK debuts its all-in-one SDR satellite modem with X/Ku-band support

Innovation breakthrough: All-in-one platform for X and Ku-band

Traditional ground stations have long been burdened by cumbersome external up/down converters, leading to high deployment costs and system fragility. YTTEK's HyperSDR ground station modem addresses this by integrating RF front-end and modem functions into a unified, high-performance architecture.

This design allows a single device to directly interface with both X and Ku frequency bands—a significant advancement that reduces hardware footprints and simplifies the path for rapid terminal deployment. In an era where agility is paramount, YTTEK's integrated SDR solution offers a streamlined path for operators by consolidating modulation, signal analysis, PCIe high-speed data transfer, and massive data storage into a single, unified platform.

Proven performance: Validated by TASA's FORMOSAT-5 mission

YTTEK's entry into the international market is backed by rigorous operational validation. Working in deep collaboration with the Taiwan Space Agency (TASA), YTTEK's proprietary ground transceiver equipment has already demonstrated its reliability in high-stakes environments.

The system successfully received and decoded high-resolution imagery from Taiwan's FORMOSAT-5 and has further proven its reliability by decoding signals from NASA's Landsat-8 and Landsat-9 satellites. These milestones position YTTEK as a key player in the Asian aerospace sector with a field-proven track record in satellite data reception.

Targeting 2027 launch for communication payload

Building on its ground-proven systems, YTTEK will showcase a high-throughput satellite communication payload designed for CubeSats and Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellites. This payload features a Software-Defined Radio (SDR) architecture supporting dual X/Ku bands and a 720 Mbps downlink data rate, and is targeted for launch in 2027 to secure critical flight heritage.

Strategic expansion in Asia-Pacific

At Satellite Asia 2026, YTTEK will exhibit alongside its regional distributor, Linkwen Electronics. This partnership leverages YTTEK's technological innovation and Linkwen's extensive system integration expertise to provide localized service and support across the Asia-Pacific region.

For more information, visit: https://yttek.com/satelliteasia-2026/

About YTTEK Technology

YTTEK, a leader in Software-Defined Radio (SDR), delivers cutting-edge wireless communication solutions for satellite communications, defense UAV and academic applications. We are dedicated to offering proven, reliable, and integrated communication solutions, helping customers accelerate product development and ensure exceptional performance.

SOURCE YTTEK Technology